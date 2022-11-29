Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim, US Meddling, and China

By TheAltWorld

Asia-Pacific Research, November 29, 2022

TheAltWorld 25 November 2022



Malaysia’s new prime minister Anwar Ibrahim is the product of decades of US government backing, both himself a regular associate of Washington’s regime change front, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and part of a wider US NED-funded network.

Is Malaysia about to embark on self-destruction like so many other US proxies, or will this be the first time in US history that a proxy does not serve Washington at the expense of his own nation?

