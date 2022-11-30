American Armaments Sales in Europe Booming, Thanks to the War in Ukraine: “US Colony After NATO Coup”

By Fabio G.C. Carisio

Global Research, November 30, 2022

South Front

To receive Global Research’s Daily Newsletter (selected articles), click here.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Head of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, considered that the current regime in Kyiv is leading Ukraine to disappear completely.

“Since 2014, Ukraine has lost 53.7 percent of its population, and the population of this country is considered a consumable item for Washington and Brussels, which want to continue the war until the last Ukrainian. This war which claims hundreds of lives every day, as the Kyiv regime is leading Ukraine to complete disappearance,” Volodin was quoted by Novosti News Agency as saying.

Volodin pointed out that Ukraine had lost its sovereignty and had become an American colony after the coup in 2014, considering that Ukraine had lost its industrial potential and was completely corrupt, and the interests of citizens were not taken into account. He added that during this period, more than 10.5 million people have fled Ukraine.

Which is the reason? For growing the Weapons Lobby’s business…

This is one of the main reason which could support even the possibility of the Third World War in Old Continent… As we can read in the following report on armaments deal among NATO Countries the global conflict has already begun!

Indeed, in November, 4, US Department of Defense released a joint statement with the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, and the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic about new supplies of tanks to Ukraine: the refurbished Soviet tanks T-72B.

Soviet-made T-72B tanks and Hawk missiles

We have to remember that the Coup orchestrated by some Atlantic Alliance’s nations in February, 2014 in Kiev started many years before after the Security Forum in Kiev and Prague (capital of Czech Republic) and was financed by George Soros, by US Department of State and by Netherland and Britain Embassies in Kiev, through the Ukrainian TV which supported Euromadian revolution with the help of an Islamic reporter, who then became deputy director of Kiev national weapons industry.

In the coming days, the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella will travel to Holland together with the new Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani for a diplomatic visit in which agreements on the defense and aerospace industries will also be discussed.

Meanwhile the Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

But the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, former advisor of Raytehon Weapons Corporation, released a statement on $400 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine.

His Italian homologous Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defense in the new Meloni’s government, announced the possibility of a sixth decree law for the supply of weapons to Kiev. Crosetto was president of AIAD, the Federation, member of Confindustria, that represents the Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security, and advisor of Leonardo Italian defense industry in whose board of directors sits a former deputy Secretary of US Pentagon.

So it is very difficult to believe in a peace in the short term … Because since the CEPA plan, elaborated at a Washington think-tank together with the military leaders of NATO and the EU in 2020, the militarization of Europe has been desired and financed by the Lobby of Weapons.

US weapons sales in Europe booming amid raging Ukraine war

Sales of US weaponry and other military hardware to Europe are skyrocketing, thanks to the persisting Western-backed conflict in Ukraine, with European countries vowing to expand their arsenals by $230 billion, a research group says.

In many European countries over half of the recent military expenditures went to American arms manufacturers, with Norway devoting 83 percent to US purchases, the UK 77 percent, Italy 72 percent and the Netherlands spending 95 percent on US-made weapons in the period from 2017 to 2021, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), with total European arms imports jumping 19 percent during that time frame from the previous five years.

“This is certainly the biggest increase in defense spending in Europe since the end of the Cold War,” said Ian Bond, director of foreign policy at the Centre for European Reform, as quoted in a Saturday report by Yahoo News.

According to the report, since the Ukraine conflict began in late February, countries in the European Union have pledged to beef up their arsenals by some $230 billion, with Germany alone planning to modernize its military to the tune of $100 billion this year.

The US arms industry, which produces and exports more weapons than any other country — selling over 39 percent of the estimated $210 billion annual global arms sales from 2017 to 2021 — has been the biggest beneficiary, it added.

“Many European countries have plans to increase their military spending very significantly, and to increase their purchases of arms as part of that,” said Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher with the SIPRI Arms and Military Expenditure Program as quoted in the report. “And in some countries they’re accelerating” purchases originally slated for later this decade.

Even before the war, according to SIPRI, European arms imports from 2017 through 2021 were up 19%. “They’re growing at a rapid clip,” said Hartung. The amount of European arms deals being negotiated since February, he said, “has almost doubled from last year. And we’ve still got a few months left.”

“This is all very much driven by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the realization in Europe that defense stocks had been run down quite considerably over the last 30 years,” said Bond. He added that one reason so many countries turn to U.S. arms manufacturers is the American defense industry is so large, countries don’t have to wait for cutting-edge arms to be developed. Another reason, countries in East and Central Europe “want to keep the U.S. on their side and show that they attach value to the Transatlantic alliance,” including to NATO. “And supporting American defense manufacturers is one way in which you can do that.”

According to William Hartung, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, since President Biden took office, European countries account for some $33 billion of arms “offers,” as the initial stage of arms negotiations is called, with $21 billion in deals on the table since February. Although some sales have not yet been officially contracted, Hartung told Yahoo News that the $21 billion estimate is assuredly low as it represents only government-to-government deals, not direct commercial sales, which are more difficult to track.

By far, the most popular high-end item from the US in Europe is the American F-35 combat airplane — with Finland putting in an order for 54 of them in 2020, while Poland ordered 32. Another 71 planes were ordered by Norway, the Netherlands and the UK, and even neutral Switzerland ordered three dozen of the fighter planes in September, for over $6 billion.

$400 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

On November 4, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

«This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs, while also building the capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend its sovereignty over the long term. Unlike Presidential Drawdown authority (PDA), which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry» the Pentagon reported in a statement.

This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine. Capabilities include:

Funding to refurbish HAWK air defense missiles for inclusion in future Presidential Drawdown packages;

45 Refurbished T-72B Tanks with advanced optics, communications, and armor packages;

1,100 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

40 Armored Riverine Boats;

Funding to refurbish 250 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles;

Tactical secure communications systems and surveillance systems; and

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

«In total, the United States has now committed more than $18.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $21 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $18.2 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24» stated US Department of Defense.

Instead it pretends not to remember the previous announcement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the admission of Georgia and Ukraine to the Atlantic Alliance to extend the military borders of the West contrary to any previous agreement with Russia.

«Through both PDA and USAI, DoD continues to work with Ukraine to meet both its immediate and longer-term security assistance needs. With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal air attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities are critical. Funding to refurbish HAWK missiles will complement Spain’s recent commitment of HAWK launchers to help Ukraine meet this threat» the Pentagon added.

Joint Statement by the US DoD, the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, and the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic

The overhauled T-72B tanks included in this package are part of a trilateral, coordinated effort with the Netherlands and Czech Republic. Alongside the United States, the Netherlands will provide 45 additional T-72B Tanks with the support of the Czech Ministry of Defense and in cooperation with Czech industry.

«In response to Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine, and in support of the valiant efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ to defend their sovereign territory, the United States and the Netherlands are partnering with the Czech Republic to provide 90 overhauled T-72B main battle tanks to Ukraine. These tanks will come from the inventory of the Czech defence industry. The United States, Netherlands, and Czech Republic remain deeply committed to ensuring Ukraine has the equipment it needs to counter Russian aggression over the long haul» we can read in the Joint Statement by the United States Department of Defense, the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, and the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic.

The United States and Netherlands will jointly finance a Czech industrial initiative, closely coordinated and supported by the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic, for a total value of approximately $90 million. This project is a direct outcome of cooperation forged through six meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), the August 11 Copenhagen Ukraine Donors Conference, and the September 28 National Armaments Directors meeting, convened under the auspices of the UDCG.

The introduction of these 90 technically-advanced, newly refurbished T-72B tanks will further enhance Ukraine’s proficient armored warfare capabilities, including the many T-72s generously donated by other Allies earlier in the war.

President Mattarella in the Netherlands also to talk about weapons

It will be a state visit full of appointments and symbolic events that of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who will be in the Netherlands from 8 to 11 November to strengthen and relaunch the strong collaboration between the two countries. However, without neglecting some important dossiers at European level, starting with that of energy, inevitably at the center of the scene.

In the first part of the visit, marked by various formal appointments with the Royals, the talks will focus on aspects of European life, without however going into the details of the “hot” dossiers at community level. Instead, the meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be held in The Hague. And it is on that occasion that there will be a discussion, also extended to the delegations, more on the merits of Community policy.

Energy is certainly one of the most urgent dossiers, on which the Netherlands followed the opposite line to the Italian one, as demonstrated by the case of the gas price ceiling, whose stock exchange is located in Amsterdam.

«The large delegation that will accompany President Mattarella, which will also include Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, at his first bilateral meeting with a European counterpart, will also try to relaunch cooperation between the two countries in the technological, defense and aerospace» reported the Italian Agenzia Nova that is sponsored by the national arms industry Leonardo.

Instead, it will be in Maastricht, in the House of government, precisely in the place where the treaty bearing the name of the Dutch city was signed on February, 7, 1992, that the Head of State will speak for an intervention on the future of Europe thirty years after this historic agreement .

The rhetoric will leave room for some new proclamation by Mattarella who, announcing the imminent war in Ukraine and the gas crisis on February 3, 2022, has taken on the role of the occult ambassador of the New World Order who carries the Ministers of Foreign as obedient puppets of a globalist Theatercracy.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

All images in this article are from SF

The original source of this article is South Front

Copyright © Fabio G.C. Carisio, South Front, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/american-armaments-sales-europe-booming-thanks-war-ukraine-us-colony-after-nato-coup/5800833