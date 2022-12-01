Video: Trudeau Did Not Have Authority to Invoke the Emergencies Act. Canadian Constitution Foundation’s Closing Argument

By Canadian Constitution Foundation

Global Research, December 01, 2022

Canadian Constitution Foundation 26 November 2022

The video below is the Canadian Constitution Foundation’s closing argument made in the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) on November 25, 2022.

The argument was made by Sujit Choudhry, council of the CCF, under the premise that Trudeau did not have the authority to invoke the Emergencies Act.

