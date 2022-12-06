Selected Articles: “No, Putin Did Not Start the War in Ukraine”. Towards a U.S. War Against Russia?

By Global Research News

Global Research, December 06, 2022

“No, Putin Did Not Start the War in Ukraine”. Towards a U.S. War Against Russia?

By Mike Whitney, December 05, 2022

The United States is deliberately misleading Ukraine so it can use its territory to prosecute its war on Russia. It is a cynical manipulation tantamount to genocide. The US has no vital national security interests in Ukraine nor does it care whether its cities and people are pounded into oblivion.

Vaccine Passport, Digital Identity, Social Credit System, Digital Currency (CBDC): An Invisible Prison Has Been Built Just for You

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, December 06, 2022

An international vaccine passport, digital identity, a social credit system and a central bank digital currency (CBDC) form a digital control system that will lock down the population in perpetuity. Facial recognition is an essential part of the control structure, as it’s the “password” to your digital identity.

Video: Putin Just Scored a Knockout Blow to Europe and the WEF

By Clayton Morris, December 06, 2022

Europe just announced a $60 per barrel of oil cap against Russian oil at the same time Putin and China are increasing trade. Europe is facing a slow boiling energy disaster. Meanwhile OPEC+ says they’re not changing anything which means 2 million barrels of oil will continue to be slashed from daily output.

The China Protests – Legitimate Grievances Hijacked by Outside Elements

By Gavin OReilly, December 05, 2022

On the 24th of November, minor anti-lockdown protests that had begun at the start of the month following the decision by the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to re-impose restrictions, would grow exponentially in the aftermath of an apartment fire in the north-western Xinjiang province, leading to the deaths of ten residents, with lockdown restrictions being blamed on preventing firefighters from reaching the scene.

Found Dead at Home After COVID-19 Vaccination

By Dr. Peter McCullough, December 05, 2022

The public is becoming increasingly disturbed with reports of death among the vaccinated. It is natural to ask “was the death caused by vaccination?” The most definitive way of answering that question is with autopsy. Schwab et al reported on deaths after vaccination with detailed autopsies in Heidelberg, Germany.

UK Government Deployed 15 Staff on Secret Operation to Seize Julian Assange

By Matt Kennard, December 05, 2022

The British government assigned at least 15 people to the secret operation to seize Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, new information shows. The WikiLeaks founder was given political asylum by Ecuador in 2012, but was never allowed safe passage out of Britain to avoid persecution by the US government.

The Fascinating History of Folklore

By Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin, December 05, 2022

The history of folklore as an area of study is relatively recent compared to its ancient origins. In the eighteenth century the role of Enlightenment science in changing attitudes towards the study of folklore soon showed benefits with an increased understanding of ourselves and our history of survival throughout the centuries.

Narrative Versus Reality: “Sorry, Russia Is Winning the War”

By James G. Rickards, December 05, 2022

Here’s the mainstream narrative: The status of the war in Ukraine is best understood as a competition between the narrative and reality. The narrative consists of what you hear from mainstream media, the White House, the Pentagon and official sources in the U.K., France, Germany and both EU and NATO headquarters in Brussels. The reality consists of what’s actually going on based on the best available sources. Let’s consider the narrative first.

The Ever-Widening War. Escalation Is Proceeding

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, December 05, 2022

Escalation is proceeding as it did in Vietnam. A Washington puppet would not have voiced a provocative proposal without Washington’s permission. By “inside Russia” Rinkevics means territory beyond the territory Russia recently reincorporated. He is calling for widening the war by crossing a red line that President Putin could not ignore.

Our Authentically Fake and Hypocritical Society of Copies. Bob Dylan’s New Book

By Edward Curtin, December 05, 2022

Sometimes a trifling contretemps can open a window onto significant issues. As a case in point, The New York Times, a newspaper that regularly publishes U.S. propaganda without a bit of shame or remorse, recently reported on a controversy involving Simon & Schuster and Bob Dylan’s new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song. The report with the same information was repeated across the media.

Hypocrites and Psychopaths: EU’s Russia War Crimes Tribunal

By Kurt Nimmo, December 05, 2022

On November 30, the European Commission, the executive of the European Union, proposed “options to Member States to make sure that Russia is held accountable for the atrocities and crimes committed during the war in Ukraine.”

