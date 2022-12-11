The Big Lie: Worldwide Energy Shortage Plus Multiple Crises – All Manufactured – Meant for Destruction of Western Civilization

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, December 11, 2022

First published on November 29, 2022

***

Energy Crisis? Food crisis? Industrial collapse? Supply chains disruptions? Fractured Communications? Cyber-attacks? Black-outs? Hyper-inflation? Climate change? Wars, civil conflicts, and more plandemics, culminating in human misery…

Yes.

It’s all manufactured.

It’s all part of the plan to destroy civilization as we know it, to replace it with the 4th Industrial Revolution robots and humanoids – acting on AI-generated electronic commands and surviving on programmable digital central bank currencies (DCBC).

If we keep sitting at the sideline, watching, instead of doing something to stop this insanity, this crime of biblical proportions, it indeed will happen. Humanity and what’s left of Mother Earth will be ready for the abyss.

Shortages create inflation – and if inflation doesn’t occur naturally, it is manufactured. Media propaganda talking full-time of inflation gives industrial and service conglomerates a free pass to increase prices. Nobody questions whether its justified. The media says there is inflation – so, price increases are indeed of the order.

Many of the crises are not even happening in reality; most of them just in the media. By 24/7 endless propaganda. And by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-induced appearances.

And soon to come Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) will be replacing our cash currencies. CBDCs will eventually be programmable. They can be turned on and off, and programmed to be used for certain purchases – goods or services, whether you want them or need them or not. Your behavior and obedience will be crucial. See this 7-min video-awakener, an excellent summary of what governments through CBDCs will be able to do with us, see blow or click here.

Right now, we are being primed for the abyss.

Many odd things are happening at the same time. For confusion. But also, for speed of implementation of the nefarious Agenda 2030 – the Great Reset — and, of course, the 4th Industrial Revolution, supposed to make of human survivors transhumans.

That’s not new.

Reputed researchers and analysts have said it before, have warned us, humanity, of the looming annihilation. It must be repeated until a societal mental breakthrough is achieved.

Hélas, so far to not much avail. Not giving up is the ruling Mantra.

We keep sitting on our sofas, watching the mainstream news – the eternal lie-machine. We are royally distracted by the War in Ukraine. The media even tells us day-in-day-out that Putin is the villain. That more weapons need to be supplied by NATO countries to Ukraine, and that more budget support must be given to President Zelenskyy. Putin is responsible for all the catastrophes descending upon us.

Zelensky’s Ukraine has already received close to 100 billion US-dollars equivalent in weapons and “budget support” mostly from the US and the EU. But Zelenskyy is not happy. He screams for more. While Putin is responsible for the endless misery.

Think about it.

There cannot be a balanced view. Unless you take your own life in your own hands and in your own mind and start on your own thinking and adding up the dots. Turn off the mainstream media, TV, radio, newspapers, and seek out alternative news.

The challenge is, we don’t want a balanced view. Because if we did, we would have to think on our own. We might wake up to an uncomfortable reality.

We don’t want to leave the realm of our silky-cushy comfort.

Focus on the war – is a distraction from what’s being prepared behind iron gates.

*

German and Italian gas deposits are full to 94%, or more. This is the case throughout Europe. Definitely no energy crisis. And if for some reason there was to be an energy shortage, President Putin has repeatedly emphasized Russia would honor her contractual engagements with Europe and the world. And he certainly would – if NATO lets him.

So that this won’t happen, Washington instigated the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and 2.

Russia asserted, the pipelines could be fixed, but Washington / NATO won’t allow it. Madame von der Leyen, (unelected) President of the European Commission (EC) and her buddy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – both obedient scholars of Klaus Schwab’s (WEF) Academy for Young Global Leaders (YGL) – are hellbent not to repair the gas pipelines and to let Europe go down the drain.

European gas LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) storage tanks are filled to the brim, above the average of the last ten years. There is no space for more hydrocarbons in available deposits.

Hundreds if not thousands of fully loaded fossil fuel tankers are floating the oceans. They cannot unload their goods because, either they are not allowed to, mainly by the European and North American port authorities, who are following orders from the Dark Cult, or they cannot unload, because there is no space for storage, or they – the gas and petrol companies – don’t want to unload, because, of negative gas prices. See this map of tankers on high seas, unable to unload.

Natural gas futures in several European markets were negative. The first time in history. Of course, these are spot prices. They may fluctuate by the hour – but the sheer fact that they have fallen into the negative zone, indicates that energy shortages are manipulated.

See this map of tankers on high sea, unable to unload

CNN reports

“The price of benchmark European natural gas futures has dropped 20% since last Thursday, and by more than 70% since hitting a record high in late August 2022. On Monday [24 October], Dutch gas spot prices for delivery within an hour — which reflect real time European market conditions — dipped below €0, according to data from the Intercontinental

Exchange.

See this.

The United States, via the “digital, financial and military industrial complex”, the currently reigning Globalist Cult, of which the WEF occupies a prominent Director Seat, dictates to governments, especially European ones, they must reject energy shipments. That drives prices down, because the merchandise is floating on the High Seas, ready to be delivered – but can’t. That creates an oversupply. And certainly, no inflation.

This scenario shows how Washington is seeking to “deindustrialize” Europe and weaken its militarily, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (RT 30 October 2022).

A fake energy crisis must be manufactured. Because from it flow the other crises and calamities that will destroy humanity as we know it. It is a deception which is a giant step in the direction of absolute tyranny. See this.

Everything depends on energy – fertilizer and food production, communications, water supply, manufacturing of metals, supply chains and much more.

Europe, may slide ever faster into self-generated oblivion. Europe has no raw materials to speak of, and most of the energy sources of greater Europe comes from Russia, which is “sanction-banned” from delivering fossil fuels to Europe.

Today the world still depends to 84% of all energy sources, on fossil fuel. Never mind that so far 26 UN Climate Conferences of the Parties (COP) – UNFCCC – have proclaimed to reduce the use of fossil fuel. Its pure talk. The well-off industrialized world still buys SUVs and at 3 liter-plus engine cars (1 out of 3 in Europe and North America) – and corporate execs travel in their private jets.

COP27 will take place from 6-18 November 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The world is holding its breath to find out what new “commitments” the political rulers will make.

An orchestrated wanton energy crisis, shutting down Europe’s industrial apparatus, means bankruptcies, job losses, poverty famine – outright misery. Once Europe is shuttered, reviving it may be next to impossible, or at best, a long and painful process.

Latest news – just in – the Netherlands is lifting her sanctions against Russia, to receive gas deliveries to alleviate the potential economic and human disasters of the coming winter. The Dutch may trigger a political awakening of other countries doing likewise. See video below or click here.

*

Food crises

Simultaneously, Monsanto, Bayer, Syngenta (ChemChina) are pushing their genetically modified food (GMO = genetically modified organisms) upon developing country governments, of which contract terms are not open to the public. This, accompanied by global grain trade conglomerates like Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and others, will lead to food manipulation and consequential food tyranny.

The result is targeted famine, misery and famine-induced diseases and death; a convenient instrument of population reduction. The key Gates-Rockefeller input to the Great Reset. See this for more details.

Health Tyranny

Not to forget are the plandemics – Bill Gates predicts many very serious ones. He doesn’t say, but if they are coming, they are laboratory made and will of course be followed by coerced mRNA vaxx campaigns. The plandemics and deadly vaxxes will further intimidate and decimate the population.

The ever-reoccurring plandemics will help bestowing WHO with the powers to decide over the world populations health, above and beyond sovereign countries Constitutions. WHO, with its 194 member countries, is not a real UN agency, but being funded by at least 70% private funders (mostly pharma-trust funds), is at best a private-public partnership organization.

As such it follows the mandate of private donors, playing a double role, through global vaxx-mandates shuffling billions of dollars into pharmaceutical “profit treasuries” – and making sure there is never a shortage of plandemics.

At present WHO is in the midst of debating – mostly behind closed doors – the Global Health Pact and the so-called Pandemic Treaty. If this Treaty is passed in one way or another, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, will have unprecedented power over all matters of health throughout the world.

On purpose, the media hardly talk about it. Don’t wake up a sleeping lion. In case the treaty passes, people will again be “stunned”, shocked and haplessly dumbfounded.

If not stopped by the member countries, and if the disastrous Covid management is any indication, WHO is hellbent to become the master of health tyranny, and as such, the ruler over life and death.

*

Climate Change

In parallel with crisis after crisis – comes the climate catastrophe – the so-called man-induced “climate change”.

Yes, climate change is man-induced, but not because of our civilization’s extreme thirst for fossil fuels and CO2 emissions, but because of highly sophisticated weather geoengineering. The exceedingly record-of-all-times hot and dry summer of the Global North, the extremely severe hurricanes and consequential floods, including extended disastrous monsoon rains in Pakistan – may be followed by a life-threatening northern cold winter.

Honoring the energy shortage narrative, indoor temps this winter must be kept at around 19 degrees C – or else. Transgressors are warned by many European governments of severe punishment.

Who controls the weather controls the people – said President Lyndon Johnson already in 1962. A recently released Pentagon paper aims at 2025 for total control of the weather, worldwide.

See this and this and this.

Severe weather phenomena – there are “indications” that we are living through weaponized geoengineering, the effects of which may be as deadly as nuclear war.

*

While all of this reads and sounds like a series of doomsday scenarios, there is a silver lining cyrcling the dark cloud. Mankind by nature is inventive. By becoming conscious of what is going on – in warp speed since the beginning of 2020 – men can stop the destruction. Men have always been ingenious, when forced to the extreme for survival. This is the moment.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

