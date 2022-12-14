Selected Articles: Putin Shrugs-Off Washington’s Provocations and ‘Sticks to Business’

By Global Research News

Global Research, December 14, 2022

Putin Shrugs-Off Washington’s Provocations and ‘Sticks to Business’

By Mike Whitney, December 13, 2022

Last week’s drone attacks on Russian military bases represent a serious escalation in Washington’s proxy war on Russia. One of the attacks involved an airfield that is located less than 200 miles from Moscow.

If They Get the Opportunity, They Will Transform Our Society Into a Dystopian Hellscape

By Michael Snyder, December 14, 2022

If the elite get their way, our world will eventually look far more bizarre than any science fiction author ever imagined. If you haven’t figured it out by now, the elite are control freaks, and they are envisioning a future in which they are in control of all of our lives from birth to death.

The Globalists’ Secret Tool to Undermine National Sovereignty: The Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS)

By Ben Bartee, December 13, 2022

The latent multinational corporate state technocracy has gifted itself a secret tool, little discussed in electoral politics: the Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS). With its wonky, innocuous-sounding name, the ISDS framework for governing trade disputes is designed to garner as little interest (and therefore as little pushback) as possible from the public.

How to Trash a Movie in Support of a Lie

By Philip Giraldi, December 13, 2022

Israel’s new government is planning to give de facto operational control of the national police and heavily armed border police to Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of a party of right wing, racist extremists. It can perhaps be regarded as the prelude to the last phase in the uprooting and displacement of the Palestinian people.

Giving Young Kids Smartphones or Tablets to Calm Them Down Can Stunt Emotional Development

By Study Finds, December 13, 2022

Researchers at Michigan Medicine say digital technology may help calm down toddlers in the short term, but it could also reduce their chances to practice emotional coping skills. Scientists add that handing a moody pre-school age child a screen may seem to offer a quick fix, yet it could also lead to more severe challenging behavior further down the line.

Rapprochement Between Superpowers? Towards A US-China “New Détente”?

By Andrew Korybko, December 13, 2022

There’s a legitimate reason to wonder whether the Sino-American discussions over a New Détente involve India since the US wouldn’t otherwise hang Delhi out to dry by staying committed to its planned two-day talks with China despite those two having their worst clashes in two and a half years just two days prior.

New Study Details Coca-Cola’s Big Influence on Public Health Organizations, Conferences and Events

By Brian Bienkowski, December 13, 2022

Coca-Cola is directly influencing public health conferences and events via sponsorships — sometimes undisclosed — that could give the multinational company say in speaker selections and conference agendas, according to a new study.

Conservative Risk Benefit Analyses Decide Against COVID-19 Vaccination

By Dr. Peter McCullough, December 13, 2022

To this day some US Colleges are mandating COVID-19 vaccination with the bivalent boosters for Omicron BA4/BA5 which are now obsolete since the predominant strains are BQ1 and BQ1.1. To make matters worse, the bivalent boosters failed to stop Omicron in animal studies despite having an antibody rise—thus showing antibodies are invalid surrogates of vaccine efficacy.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Ousted and Jailed in Political Coup

By Abayomi Azikiwe, December 13, 2022

In a highly controversial move in the South American state of Peru, President Pedro Castillo was impeached and later placed in a detention facility after he called for the dissolution of the legislature in order to stave off a political coup.

The Mother of All Economic Crises

By Rep. Ron Paul, December 13, 2022

Nouriel Roubini, a former advisor to the International Monetary Fund and member of President Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisors, was one of the few “mainstream” economists to predict the collapse of the housing bubble. Now Roubini is warning that the staggering amounts of debt held by individuals, businesses, and the government will soon lead to the “mother of all economic crises.”

