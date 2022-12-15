Selected Articles: FDA Records Show Significant Number of mRNA Test Rats Born with Skeletal Deformations

By Global Research News

Global Research, December 15, 2022

FDA Records Show Significant Number of mRNA Test Rats Born with Skeletal Deformations

By Judicial Watch, December 15, 2022

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 699 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regarding data Moderna submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which indicate a “statistically significant” number of rats were born with skeletal deformations after their mothers were injected with the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries. U.S. Senator Johnson’s Roundtable

By Senator Ron Johnson, December 15, 2022

On Dec. 7, 2022, Sen. Johnson hosted a roundtable discussion, COVID-19 Vaccines: What they Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries, to shed light on the current state of knowledge surrounding the vaccine and explore the path forward. The experts and medical professionals who joined Sen. Johnson at the roundtable discussed the scientific background of the coronavirus, functionality of the vaccine, failures in the pandemic response, early treatment drugs, adverse reactions, vaccine injuries and plans for future research and response.

Israeli Election Results Shatter Illusion About the Possibility of a Two Party State

By John Kiriakou, December 14, 2022

The new Israeli government led by an enemy of peace is more right-wing, more reactionary, more nationalistically populist, and more religious than any previous government in Israeli history.

You’d Better Watch Out: The Surveillance State Is Making a List, and You’re On It

By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead, December 14, 2022

You’d better watch out—you’d better not pout—you’d better not cry—‘cos I’m telling you why: this Christmas, it’s the Surveillance State that’s making a list and checking it twice, and it won’t matter whether you’ve been bad or good.

Protests Spread in Peru Demanding President Pedro Castillo be Reinstated

By Abayomi Azikiwe, December 14, 2022

Unrest continued in the South American state of Peru after the December 7 impeachment of socialist President Pedro Castillo. The ousted leader remained in detention after an entire week of demonstrations and clashes between supporters and opponents of the former teacher and union leader who was just elected in a runoff vote during June 2021.

A Peek at Russia’s Response to the G7 Oil Price Cap

By Tsvetana Paraskova, December 14, 2022

Russian authorities have drafted a decree banning the sale of Russian crude oil to buyers part of the Price Cap Coalition or if the purchase is limited by the G7/EU price cap, as a measure to counter the $60 a barrel price ceiling set by the West, Russian daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, quoting a source with knowledge of the draft and government sources.

If They Get the Opportunity, They Will Transform Our Society Into a Dystopian Hellscape

By Michael Snyder, December 14, 2022

If the elite get their way, our world will eventually look far more bizarre than any science fiction author ever imagined. If you haven’t figured it out by now, the elite are control freaks, and they are envisioning a future in which they are in control of all of our lives from birth to death.

‘Challenge the U.S. Justifications for This War’

By John Parker, December 14, 2022

Talk given at “Pushback Against Empire,” a holiday party and fundraiser for CovertAction Magazine in New York City on Dec. 1. CovertAction, founded by CIA whistleblower Phillip Agee in 1978, is one of the few publications that has published information exposing the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine, including John Parker’s eyewitness reports from Donbass for Struggle-La Lucha.

Video: Pfizer’s “Secret” Report on the COVID Vaccine. Beyond Manslaughter. The Evidence Is Overwhelming. The Vaccine Should be Immediately Withdrawn Worldwide

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, December 14, 2022

The report is a bombshell. The vaccine was launched in mid-December 2020. By the end of February 2021, “Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.”

Many People Fully Vaccinated for COVID Are Now Going Blind

By Ethan Huff, December 14, 2022

We have heard all about the many cases of myocarditis and pericarditis post-injection, as well as recipients repeatedly testing “positive” for the virus even after doing the deed. But there is another concerning side effect occurring in the “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) that is rarely mentioned: blindness.

