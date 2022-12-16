Selected Articles: European Values: French General Suggests Bombing Russian Victory Parade

By Global Research News

Global Research, December 16, 2022

European Values: French General Suggests Bombing Russian Victory Parade

By Kurt Nimmo, December 16, 2022

The parade, held in Red Square on May 9, celebrates Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany. Russia lost close to 30 million people during the war, beginning with Operation Barbarossa, the invasion of Russia and Eastern Europe by Hitler. For Russians, the parade signifies the defeat of an exceptionally vicious external enemy determined to exterminate them as subhumans, Untermenschen.

Is Russian Restraint Averting the Risk of Nuclear War – or Inviting It?

By James George Jatras, December 16, 2022

Among realists who don’t accept the Kiew siegt an allen Fronten! narrative it is widely assumed that Russia will soon begin, perhaps in dramatic and decisive fashion, a winter offensive. This would come just as Kiev is hitting “empty” on all key manpower and materiel indicators, exacerbated by the Zelensky regime’s continued insistence on squandering them on strategically meaningless attacks on hardened Russian positions.

The Activities of Far-right Death Squads in Interwar Germany

By Shane Quinn, December 16, 2022

With the prompt return of the Weimar government politicians to Berlin from Stuttgart after the Kapp Putsch’s fall, the German capital city, restless and war weary, was no place for General Ludendorff to stay in. He sought residence near the Bavarian city of Rosenheim, in the rural town of Stephanskirchen, positioned at the far south of Germany beside the Austrian border.

The Inflation Hoax

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, December 16, 2022

Yes, prices are rising, but not for the reasons the Federal Reserve says. When I say inflation is a hoax, I mean the purported cause is a hoax. The Fed is fighting a consumer inflation, a “demand-pull” inflation. But what we are experiencing is a supply-side inflation caused by the Covid lockdowns and economic sanctions that closed businesses, disrupted supply chains, and broke business relationships while reducing energy supplies to the UK and European countries, thus forcing up costs in a globalized economy.

Patriot Missiles in Ukraine – NATO’s Bluff or Real Escalation?

By Drago Bosnic, December 16, 2022

In what can be described as a major escalation, the United States announced they are sending “Patriot” SAM (surface-to-air missile) systems to the Kiev regime. CNN claims that their chief Pentagon correspondent confirmed the information through multiple sources, including unnamed US defense officials, apparently also involving a senior member of the Biden administration.

US Sanctions Are Killing Syrians and Are a Human Rights Violation

By Steven Sahiounie, December 16, 2022

Damascus is now bitterly cold and is soon to be blanketed with snow. About 12 million Syrians are facing a deadly winter without heating fuel, gasoline for transportation, and dark houses each evening without electricity. Aleppo, Homs, and Hama are also extremely cold all winter.

The Climate Farce and More

By Peter Koenig and Daniel Estulin, December 16, 2022

On 5 December 2022, Daniel Estulin, doctor of conceptual intelligence, researcher writer, public speaker and geopolitical analyst, interviewed Peter Koenig, economist and geopolitical analyst, for the Estulin TV Program. Prime topic was the climate farce. Also discussed was the Green Agenda, the neofascist “New Green Deal”, as well as the coming Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) – and more.

“Recycled Food”: Black Market in Broad Daylight

By Lauren Smith, December 16, 2022

Operating in the shadows is easy in the United States secondary food market, as few question what happens to food that exceeds its expiration date in leading supermarket chains across the nation. Well, truth be told, expired food gets reprocessed, repackaged, relabeled, and resold to institutions, discount retailers and restaurants.

The Chains of the “Free Market”. The Prices of Petrol Continue to Rise

By Manlio Dinucci, December 16, 2022

The “free market is the globalist thought Word, the yardstick by which the democracy degree of a country is measured. But it is precisely its preachers who demonstrate how free it actually is. The situation in Italy is emblematic.

Green New Deal and Vegan Bullying

By Julian Rose, December 16, 2022

Perhaps some vegans would agree with the World Economic Forum’s attempt to sell the idea that only a dictatorship can ensure that methane emitting cows, real food supporters and mixed farmers will not disrupt the path of global salvation set out by the proponents of a ‘Green New Deal’.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-european-values-french-general-suggests-bombing-russian-victory-parade/5802477