500,000 Internally Displaced Palestinian Citizens of Israel Prevented from Returning to Their Villages

By Khaled Mouammar

Global Research, December 19, 2022

Palestinian woman tells the story of her connection to the village of Ma’alul (which I visited on July 28, 2022) which was one of 520 villages destroyed by Israel in 1948, and how she and the half million internally displaced Palestinian citizens of Israel are determined to exercise their return to their villages and land despite racist Israeli laws that deny them their right to do so.

