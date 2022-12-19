On Western Support for Nazism

By Mark Taliano

Global Research, December 19, 2022

It would be obvious and widely accepted that we in the West are responsible for the rebirth and growth of Nazism, if the truth was a staple in our cultural diets.

Beneath veils of distactions and obfuscations, for example, the Canadian government has a long history of quietly supporting nazism. (1)

Drawing false equivalencies between the USSR and Nazi Germany furthers the support for nazism, which, through such operations, is being whitewashed. Canada voted against a UN initiative condemning the glorification of nazism.

Russia is combating the cancer of nazism and NATO expansionism in Ukraine, whereas the West seeks to fight “to the last Ukrainian” as it uses Ukrainians, and nazism, as proxies against Russia.

Largely censored and forgotten, Washington is behind the nazi-infested coup that overturned the elected Ukrainian government in 2014. This was followed by about eight years of genocide in which nazi battalions bombed Eastern Ukrainian (Russian-speaking) civilians and civilian infrastructure. (2)

Former Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel and former Ukraine President Pyotr Poroshenko even admitted to using the Minsk Peace accords as a stalling mechanism to build up the Ukrainian military. They were never negotiating in good faith. They never wanted Peace. (3)

Western support for nazism goes back to WW2 with Western corporate support (Rockfeller’s Standard Oil) of Operation Barbarossa and the nazi rampage across the USSR.

Prof. Chossudovsky notes that,

“(w)ithout US support to Nazi Germany, the Third Reich would not have been able to wage war on the Soviet Union. Germany’s oil production was insufficient to wage a major military campaign. Throughout the war, the Third Reich relied on regular shipments of crude oil from US Standard Oil owned by the Rockefeller family.” (4)

Furthermore, writes Chossudovsky,

“Wall Street creditors are the main actors. They were firmly behind Nazi Germany. They financed Operation Barbarossa and the invasion of the Soviet Union.

The Rockefellers funded Hitler’s election campaign.

Wall Street also “appointed” the head of Germany’s Central Bank (Reichsbank).” (5)

WW2 didn’t need to happen, and the current war in Ukraine didn’t need to happen either.

The complex web of Western war propaganda which obfuscates these facts enables the permanent warfare state and its war against us all.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

(1) Aidan Jonah, “Long history of Ukrainian-Canadian groups glorifying Nazi collaborators exposed by defacing of Oakville memorial.” The Canada Files, 20 July 2020. (Long history of Ukrainian-Canadian groups glorifying Nazi collaborators exposed by defacing of Oakville memorial — The Canada Files_ Accessed 16 December, 2022.

(2) Christelle Néant and Dr. Leon Tressell, ” ‘The First Casualty of War is the Truth’. What is Really Happening in Donbass/ A Conversation with Christelle Neant of Donbass Insider on the War in Ukraine.” Global Research, 21 June, 2022 (“The First Casualty of War is the Truth”. What is Really Happening in Donbass – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization) Accessed 16 December, 2022.

(3) Mark Taliano, “The West Seeks War, Not Peace.” Global Research, 30 November, 2022. (The West Seeks War, Not Peace – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization) Accessed 16 December, 2022.

(4) Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, ” Sleeping With The Third Reich: America’s Unspoken “Alliance” with Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union/Nazi Germany largely depended on oil shipments from US Standard Oil.” Global Research, 04 December, 2022, (Sleeping With The Third Reich: America’s Unspoken “Alliance” with Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization) Accessed 16 December, 2022.

(5) Yuri Rubtsov, “History: Hitler was Financed by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England/US Investments in Nazi Germany. Rockefeller Financed Adolf Hitler’s Election Campaign.” Global Research, 03 December, 2022. (History: Hitler was Financed by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization) Accessed 16 December, 2022.

