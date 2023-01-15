The World Economic Forum & the World Health Organization Are Elevating Themselves Above the World’s Governments

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

“In the last three years, the common people’s exclusion from what is still sold as a democratic process has reached a pinnacle.” — Peter Koenig

As former senior economist for the World Bank and the World Health Organization, Peter Koenig has inside information. He shares it with us here.

First, ask yourself how Klaus Schwab’s organization, WEF, and Rockefeller, Bill Gates, and Big Pharma’s organization, WHO, got the word “world” in their name. The only organization on a world level is the United Nations. As it name implies, it is an organization of independent nations. The nations speak, not the world, much less a private organization like the WEF and a privately funded organization like WHO.

Globalists who speak in the name of the world have already pulled a fast one on us by appropriating a name that suggests that two private organizations speak for the world. Both of these organizations are in the process of acquiring this private authority over humanity. The WEF has been at it for 53 years, and the WHO since 1948 when it was founded by Rockefeller. In this current year, WHO has a big push underway to acquire authority over the health policies of every country. If WHO succeeds, this privately funded organization will be independent of governments and have no political accountability to people. The same organization who lied and deceived with its assurance that the Covid jab was “safe and effective” is grasping for the power to impose worldwide whatever diktat it wishes. Are you happy with this?

Both the WEF and WHO operate by inventing threats and controlling their explanations, such as human-caused global warming and pandemics, the solution to which is the centralization of power and erosion of national sovereignty and accountability to the people.

For 53 years WEF has worked diligently to create the image of itself as the top club to which to belong. They groom up-and-coming political, professional, and business leaders. An invitation to attend a meeting makes the recipient feel special. Those without invitations yearn for them. This works to create certainty about the rightness of the WEF agenda. Attendees hear addresses that they have no capability of challenging and accept the ideas as they come from big names. After 53 years of this, the WEF has a large and influential following.

WHO has gone further into becoming an official world government organization by being brought into the United Nations system. If WHO succeeds in getting control over every country’s health policy, it will be the end of independent science in medicine. Except for nuclear war, it is difficult to imagine a more disastrous development.

Imagine that you are a US Senator or a House committee chairman and you comprehend that these organizations’ agenda is to terminate national sovereignty. What can you do about it? If you begin speaking against them, exposing them, they use their vast network to cut off your political campaign contributions and to demonize you as a reactionary standing in the way of solutions to the world’s pressing problems.

The independence of people and countries has been moved far along the path to their demise.

Second, ask yourself how it can be that these two organizations that hyped the Covid narrative to the hilt can have any credibility now afterwards when every government’s official data show a massive increase in unexplained excess deaths following the Covid vaccination? It is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are suddenly dying and developing illnesses. Doctors also report a surge in cancer and a drop in fertility following the vaccination campaign.

Thousands of medical scientists and doctors have concluded from the evidence that the mRNA vaccines are deadly to many and cause a wide range of serious and permanent health injuries to many more. Some of the most prestigious medical scientists and doctors in the world have called for the immediate halt to mRNA injections. Yet, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the injections for infants, and many parents remain so ignorant that they participate in the murder and health injury of their own children.

It is an honest question to ask how such insouciant, gullible, and trusting people can withstand the WEF/WHO onslaught.

