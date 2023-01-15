UK Support of the Illegal Annexation of Palestinian Lands

By Hans Stehling

Global Research, January 15, 2023

To receive Global Research’s Daily Newsletter (selected articles), click here.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

There are more than 270,000 Jews in U.K., the majority of whom are members of their local synagogue. Every year, on the eve of the Yom Kippur festival, a majority donates a sum of money to be sent to Israel or the Israeli government – although it is unclear for what these many millions of tax exempt pounds are used: this information not being available through the Charities Commission website.

It is entirely possible that it, or part of it, is used by the extreme Right wing government to support the IDF, I.e. the brutal military force that carries out house demolitions, the razing of Arab villages and the illegal annexation of Palestinian land, not to mention the deliberate killing of a highly respected, Palestinian-American, female journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, last year by a hidden Israeli sniper .

For more than two decades, journalist Shireen Abu Akleh covered human rights abuses in the occupied Palestinian territory. All meant nothing to the IDF sniper. On a Wednesday morning local time, she was shot and killed while doing her job, reporting on a raid of the West Bank city of Jenin by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Nobody knows for sure what happens to these substantial, tax-free monies from Britain. All of which probably explains the stance on campus that most Jewish students are active Zionists supporting an extremist government that ignores UNSC resolution 2334 that demands the scrapping of all illegal settlements with all settlers being returned to their homes in Israel.

That the British government colludes in this matter by offering tax relief on such monies prior to transfer to Israel, is unconscionable, could possibly be viewed as criminal, and should be discontinued forthwith.

Zionism is a political movement, not a religion, and should not be supported by U.K. tax relief on political donations. There are 2597 registered British charities that are assumed to have some connection with Israel. Why is there no restriction on sending tax free sums to foreign armies?

The plain fact is that there is nothing remotely untoward about being Jewish – one should be proud, but there is everything wrong, in fact, vile, with being a Zionist occupier of indigenous Arab land.

In effect, the only neo-colonial, allegedly democratic country in the world i.e Israel, is a Middle Eastern state, friendly towards Russia and with over a million Russian speaking citizens, supported by Britain, notwithstanding Britain’s signature and support for UNSC resolution 2334 of 23 December, 2016. Passed by a vote of 14-0.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Hans Stehling (a pen name) is a regular contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Hans Stehling, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/not-antisemitic-condemn-political-zionist-movement-illegal-settlement-un-security-council-has-already-done/5804623