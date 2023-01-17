US Trains Ukrainian Forces in Germany

By DW

DW 16 January 2023

***

The top US general is observing new, expanded combat training for Ukrainian forces in Germany. The German foreign minister is exploring ways to bring Russian President Putin to justice in The Hague. DW has the latest.

The US military’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, is visiting the Grafenwöhr training area in southern Germany on Monday to observe a program that trains Ukrainian forces.

The US military started giving hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers new combined arms training in Germany on Sunday to aid the troops in defending their homeland against Russian invasion, the top US military official said. Milley added the goal was to get some 500 troops combat-ready within five-to-eight weeks.

Milley told reporters traveling with him that the training was vital in aiding Ukraine’s forces to recapture territory seized by Russia in past months, the Associated Press reported.

“This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself,” Milley said. “And we’re hoping to be able to pull this together here in short order.”

He said he hoped the newly trained troops would be able to use freshly delivered Western weaponry and equipment before rainy weather sets in during the spring.

A full set of weapons and equipment is being provided to the Ukrainian soldiers in Germany.

The combined arms training provided in Germany will give participants the ability to launch offensives against the invading Russian forces and counter their attacks.

