An Old-Line Conservative Weighs In on the JFK Assassination

By Jacob G. Hornberger

Global Research, January 19, 2023

The Future of Freedom Foundation 13 January 2023

E. Emmett Tyrrell, Jr., an old-line conservative who is founder and editor in chief of The American Spectator, has recently weighed in on the Kennedy assassination. In his article, Tyrrell regurgitates the popular official narrative of the 1960s — that Kennedy was killed by a communist former U.S. Marine.

Notable about Tyrell’s piece is that it omits any reference to the Assassination Records Review Board, which was in existence in the 1990s. Why is the ARRB important? Because it was the paradigm shifter. With the long-secret evidence it uncovered, it blew the official lone-nut narrative of the assassination out of the water.

Unfortunately, Terrell’s mindset seems to be stuck back in the 1960s, when conservatives were convinced that the CIA was a nice, saintly, wonderful organization — a force for good in the world, one that was protecting America from a Red takeover.

Later, Americans would discover that the CIA was actually an evil, vicious, malignant cancer on American society, one that wielded omnipotent powers, including the power of assassination. Americans would discover that the CIA was in the murder business and that it in fact had no reluctance to snuff out the lives of political leaders that it deemed a threat to “national security.” Just ask the descendants of Congo president Patrice Lumumba or the family of Gen. Rene Schneider, the overall commander of Chile’s armed forces in 1970, or the people of Cuba, where the CIA repeatedly tried to murder Cuban president Fidel Castro.

Why would the CIA snuff out the life of President Kennedy? Because Kennedy was determined to snuff out the life of the CIA, which the CIA, not surprisingly, considered would be a grave threat to “national security.” Kennedy also was determined to move America in a direction different from that of the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA, which they considered would result in a communist takeover of the United States. Worst of all, Kennedy was saying good things about Russia and establishing friendly and normal relations with both Russia and Cuba. In the eyes of the national-security establishment, what Kennedy was doing was not only cowardly incompetence that would result in a communist takeover of the United States, it also consisted of treason. We all know what happens to traitors.

Thus, this was a war to the finish. If Kennedy lives, the CIA is put down, America makes friends with Russia and Cuba, and America’s militarist direction comes to an end. If Kennedy dies, the CIA survives and prospers, the never-ending hostility toward Russia and Cuba continues, and America’s militarist direction proceeds indefinitely. The die was cast, but Kennedy obviously proved to be no match for the overwhelming power of the national-security establishment.

As I have long written, anyone today who continues to defend the old conservative 1960s official lone-nut narrative of the assassination must confront and address the fraudulent autopsy that was conducted on President Kennedy’s body on the evening of the assassination. That’s why the ARRB is so important. The evidence it uncovered sealed the case for the fraudulent autopsy — evidence that the Pentagon and the CIA had successfully kept secret for more than 30 years.

As I have long emphasized, there is no innocent explanation for a fraudulent autopsy. None! No one has ever come up with one. No one ever will. After a team of Secret Service agents forced their way out of Parkland Hospital in Dallas in order to prevent the Dallas County medical examiner from conducting the autopsy that was required under Texas law, they delivered the body to President Johnson. He flew the body to Maryland and placed it into the hands of the military, which conducted the autopsy and shrouded it in official secrecy.

Although evidence of fraud had surfaced before the term of the ARRB, it was the ARRB that uncovered the evidence that conclusively established that the military had conducted a fraudulent autopsy and then did everything it could to keep it secret.

The autopsy fraud is detailed in my three books: The Kennedy Autopsy, The Kennedy Autopsy 2, and my most recent book An Encounter with Evil: The Abraham Zapruder Story.

Here are some examples of the autopsy fraud:

1. The military pathologists who conducted the autopsy claimed that there was only one examination of the president’s brain. The ARRB caught them lying. There were actually two. And the second brain exam involved a brain that didn’t belong to Kennedy. How did the ARRB determine that? Because the official photographer for the first exam testified that the first brain had been “sectioned” or cut like a loaf of bread. The second brain exam involved a fully intact brain.

2. A Navy petty officer named Saundra Spencer told the ARRB that she had been asked to develop the autopsy photos, on a top-secret basis, on the weekend of the assassination. The ARRB showed her the official autopsy photograph showing the back of Kennedy’s head to be intact. Spencer said no — that the autopsy photograph she developed showed a massive exit-sized hole in the back of Kennedy’s head. Her testimony matched what the Dallas physicians and other eyewitnesses stated. That established that the military’s photograph was fraudulent.

3. Marine Sgt. Roger Boyajian told the ARRB that his team carried the president’s body into the Bethesda morgue at 6:35 p.m. The ARRB also uncovered a long-secret memorandum from Gawler’s Funeral Home that confirmed the early entry of the president’s body into the morgue. Yet, the official entry time of the president’s body into the morgue was 8 p.m. Why was the body secretly sneaked into the morgue almost 1 1/2 hours before the official entry time? There is no doubt that the military was up to no good in those 1 1/2 hours.

What does Tyrrell say about these events? Nothing! My hunch is that he doesn’t even know about them. Like so many other old-line conservatives, his mind appears to be still stuck back in the 1960s insofar as the CIA is concerned. He cannot bring himself to acknowledge the paradigm shift that took place in the Kennedy assassination in the 1990s. Perhaps it’s just too painful and too scary to do so.

