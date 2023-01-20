Dear Fellow Russians! We Europeans Say No to War Against Russia!

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

Global Research, January 20, 2023

Recently, according to RTD, your Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said:

“The USA wants to solve the Russian question like Hitler’s Germany solved the “Jewish question”” (1).

As a post-war German who has not lived in his home country for several years, this statement made me extremely concerned. We “normal, healthy” German citizens did not want to “solve the Jewish question”, nor did we want to invade the Soviet Union like Hitler. Even today, we Europeans say NO to a war against Russia! I wrote this statement on 8/9 May 2018 together with a friend. It has been co-signed by many fellow citizens (2).

I am still against any war because war is the glorification of brute force and the way between great powers should be “peaceful coexistence” (Evgeny Chossudovsky).

Personally, I have already visited their beautiful country several times, among others in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Crimea, and felt at home in each case. I was particularly impressed by the great hospitality shown to me, my wife and my friends. I will never forget that. Since then, we have many friends in your country.

Russia is unfortunately a thorn in the eye of the capitalist system. The fact is that today’s capitalist system cannot exist without war. The West is fighting the East with all permissible and impermissible methods. And the rulers are so sick that it is almost impossible to negotiate with them as a rule.

Hitler became great because he promised the warmongers in the West in “Mein Kampf” that he would go to war against the Soviet Union.

That is why Hitler was “nurtured”, so to speak; he was helped to build himself up so that he could start this war. In reality, everyone with a political orientation knows that the Soviet Union was in dire straits at the time. All Hitler’s work was directed against the East. But the Soviet Union could not defend itself against him. The Soviet Union was probably ready to march against Hitler, but those in power in the West refused.

Hitler was fine with them. He crushed the workers’ movement in Germany and killed the trade union leaders. The first concentration camps were created for the opponents of war and all those with a left-wing orientation. The whole so-called capitalist world agreed with Hitler.

The principle in the Soviet Union – despite some mistakes – was the principle of justice; they wanted to abolish injustice. How would Russia be today if it had been able to develop calmly and had not been constantly boycotted. Russia feels threatened by the West – with good reason. Even today, peace could emanate from Russia – Russia does not need war.

Dr. Rudolf Lothar Hänsel is a school rector, educationalist (Dr. paed.) and psychologist (Dipl.-Psych.). After his university studies, he became an academic teacher (professor) in adult education: among other things, he was head of an independent school model experiment and in-service trainer of Bavarian guidance counsellors and school psychologists. As a retiree, he worked as a psychotherapist in private practice. He was rapporteur for Germany at a public hearing on juvenile delinquency in the European Parliament. In his books and articles, he calls for a conscious ethical-moral education and an education for public spirit and peace. For his services to Serbia, he was awarded the Republic Prize “Captain Misa Anastasijevic” by the Universities of Belgrade and Novi Sad in 2021.

