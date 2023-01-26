By Alexandra Bruce, Aidan Wondracz, and Associated Press

Global Research, January 26, 2023

Forbidden Knowledge TV 24 January 2023

***

Introduction by Alexandra Bruce

On January 23rd, 2023 Bill Gates joined Lowy Institute Executive Director Dr Michael Fullilove in Australia to talk about global health, pandemic preparedness, food security and climate change.

In the interview, Bill Gates admits that the vaccines are not blocking infection, they don’t stop variants and they have a very short duration. This, after he and his cohorts spent the past three years demanding that we take the vaccine or be ousted from society because the vaccines “stopped the spread” and were “effective”.

The “conspiracy theorists” were right again.

***

Here is an excerpt from an article on the Daily Mail Australia:

Bill Gates Warns Australia to Prepare for the Next Pandemic — Which Could be Man-made and Far More Brutal Than COVID

By AIDAN WONDRACZ FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA and AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bill Gates warned Australia to prepare for pandemic

Tech billionaire said next one could be man-made

Tech billionaire Bill Gates has warned Australia to be ready for the next pandemic, which could be man-made and far more brutal.

Mr Gates told the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney on Monday that political leaders needed to set aside their differences and work together to prepare for the next virus.

He called for greater global cooperation using the Covid-19 pandemic as an example of how countries could improve on their response if they worked together.

‘Compare the economic cost of being prepared for the next one to the cost of this one, over $US10trillion economic loss,’ he said.

‘With the pandemic we were foolish not to have the tools, the practice and global capacity to be on standby like we do with fire or earthquakes.’

*

The original source of this article is Forbidden Knowledge TV

Copyright © Alexandra Bruce, Aidan Wondracz, and Associated Press, Forbidden Knowledge TV, 2023

