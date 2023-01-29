Zelenskyy Regime Lies Shape Narrative Echoed by War Propaganda Media

Corporate war propaganda media journalists are forbidden to report on Ukraine objectively.

By Kurt Nimmo

Global Research, January 29, 2023

It really is a tedious affair reading corporate media propaganda. For instance, a “news” story by Alexander Nazaryan, senior White House correspondent, was posted at Yahoo! News.

Nazaryan’s piece should be an op-ed. Instead, it is posted as “news,” despite its obvious bias. Nazaryan tells us “powerful, advanced battle tanks” to be sent to Ukraine have “highlighted [the Kremlin’s] political and military constraints.”

He then quotes a number of Russian officials who have issued angry statements about NATO’s drive to provide battle tanks to ultranationalists responsible for shelling civilians in Donbas since the 2014 USG coup in Kyiv.

For the most part, however, the warnings emanating from the Kremlin and its top media propagandists had a predictable quality and were tinged with resignation. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top advisers were likely aware, given consistent and escalating NATO support for Ukraine throughout the last 11 months, that it was perhaps only a matter of time before Western heavy armor made its way to Eastern Europe.

Note Mr. Nazaryan’s characterization. He believes the Russian response to the delivery of battle tanks to the autocratic Zelenskyy regime is “tinged with resignation.” However, reading the Russian reactions quoted in the article, an objective person, not colored by USG propaganda and lies, would conclude the Russians are not resigned, they are angry at the USG’s attempt to “weaken” their country.

Nazaryan quotes Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin press secretary. Peskov said the pending delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine is “a losing scheme,” and USG M1 Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks will “go up in flames like all the other armor.”

In the same paragraph where Peskov is quoted, Nazaryan falls back on Zelenskyy regime propaganda. He writes that Peskov “boasted” about the Russian ability to destroy USG and German tanks, and then felt compelled to add, “even as Russian forces continued to experience astonishing battlefield losses, including an estimated 123,000 soldiers killed and some 3,100 tanks lost.”

This is nonsense. Nazaryan cites propaganda from a “Russia’s losses” dashboard on the minusrus.com website. A quick domain lookup reveals the site is hosted in Ukraine. Moreover, it is supported by the “Special Operations Forces” of Ukraine, so it can be dismissed as propaganda.

Left out of this “analysis” is the troublesome fact the neo-nazi Azov Battalion was merged with the National Guard of Ukraine in 2014 after a USG-sponsored coup.

In addition, “the special unit KRAKEN of the Main Directorate of Intelligence; the 98th Battalion of Territorial Defense AZOV-Dnipro, the Special Operations Forces AZOV-Kyiv and AZOV-Kharkiv, as well as the Albin and Lubart military formations” were merged into Ukraine’s military after the USG deposed an elected president. The above quote is taken from the neo-nazi Azov Battalion website.

In 2015, the European edition of Politico characterized Svoboda, the Patriot of Ukraine, and the Social-Nationalist Assembly as bystanders during the Maidan protests.

As for welcoming neo-nazi ultranationalists into the regular Ukrainian army, Politico offered the following excuse:

Ukraine’s regular army, weakened by decades of corruption and neglect, suffered defeat after humiliating defeat at the hands of the rebels. The only ones who seemed capable of holding their own on the battlefield were the newly-formed far right militias such as Azov, Aidar and Right Sector.

Soft-pedal all you want, Mr. Nazaryan. The “far-right militias” are vicious ethnic cleansers. For members of Azov, Right Sector, and Aidar, ethnic minorities in Ukraine are sub-human and must be either cleansed or tortured and murdered outright.

In the wake of Maidan, Amnesty International met with installed Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

“The failure to stop abuses and possible war crimes by volunteer battalions risks significantly aggravating tensions in the east of the country and undermining the proclaimed intentions of the new Ukrainian authorities to strengthen and uphold the rule of law more broadly,” said Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty.

Amnesty International has documented a growing spate of abuses, including abductions, unlawful detention, ill-treatment, robbery, extortion, and possible executions committed by the Aidar battalion. Some of these amount to war crimes.

Corporate war propaganda media journalists are forbidden to report on Ukraine objectively. Only the USG version of events—shaped primarily by lies and exaggerations passed down without question from the Zelenskyy regime—will be allowed.

Nor will serious violations of the Geneva Conventions committed by Aidar be mentioned. These war crimes are so egregious, even Newsweek was obliged to mention them in 2014. However, following Russia’s SMO, all mention of these abuses is ignored.

For instance, Kyiv-based Pravilnoe TV aired an interview with the mother of a Donbas “rebel” killed in the fighting. “She said she had received her son’s head in a wooden box [and blamed] nationalist volunteers for her son’s death. Newsweek has not been able to verify the report independently.”

If you doubt these “freedom fighters” are sadistic war criminals, take a look at this photo. Please be warned, the photo is disgusting. It shows a young neo-nazi soldier boiling the head of a Russian.

Newsweek has not bothered to verify “reports” issued daily from the neo-nazi regime in Kyiv. The well-oiled corporate media war propaganda machine has spread lies that seem to have come from the outer limits of Bizzaro World.

According to USG-controlled corporate media, Ukraine is a democracy. Not mentioned is Zelenskyy’s move to “nationalize” (nazify) television and news outlets and also outlaw opposition parties. Moreover, Zelenskyy has banned the Orthodox Church. Most Ukrainians follow Orthodox Catholicism.

Consider a post from a couple of days ago, posted by The American Conservative:

Stand-up comedians at Kvartal 95, the film studio co-founded by now President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently released a video where they obscenely insulted Orthodox priests and publicly wished them death. The video is a news parody in the style of The Daily Show that mocks the church and refers to its clergy as “Russian agents.” Many experts see a direct connection between the appeals of the actors and the recent violence. (Emphasis added.)

Does this sound like democracy to you? It apparently does to the corporate war propaganda media.

Other lies include the world condemning Russia’s invasion. I suppose this is true if one excludes China, India, Pakistan, Serbia, Turkey, large portions of Africa, Brazil, Venezuela, and much of Latin America.

In other words, most of the world’s population realizes, unlike Americans, the Russian SMO is a response to neo-nazi atrocities, including the especially brutal arson murder of anti-Maidan activists in Odesa, and the ominous threat of NATO on Russia’s border.

In order to really shake up Americans and get their consensus for a policy that calls for the destruction of Russia, our psychopathic leaders have repeatedly lied about Putin and nuclear weapons.

Dmitry Peskov was ignored when he said Russia had basically the same nuclear policy as the USG—no first use—a policy that was in effect until the geopolitical ignoramus Donald Trump nixed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Russia adopted the same policy in response.

The USG seems to be addicted to lies about chemical weapons. It tried to arrange chemical terrorist attacks in Syria as a pretext to invade and failed. Now we are told Putin’s “back is against the wall” and this will result in Russia using chemical or biological weapons. Richard Ochs, a board member of Maryland Peace Action, writes for CovertAction Magazine,

If anyone has their back against the wall, it is the Ukrainians and neo-Nazis who are trained in false-flag tactics by the CIA. Like in Syria, the U.S. media are falsely blaming the Russians with no evidence whatsoever. Like in Syria, any chemicals released in Ukraine will probably be the work of opponents of Russia to blame Russia.

In regard to the above, consider the CIA has been in Ukraine since 2015, the year after the Maidan coup. “Given the facts, there’s a good chance that the CIA is training actual, literal Nazis as part of this effort,” Branko Marcetic wrote for Jacobin in January of last year, a month before the Russian SMO.

More than a decade ago, in September 2002, as Bush prepared to invade Iraq, I wrote “Bush the First, Hating Saddam, Selling Him Weapons.”

In the article, I document how Reagan’s removal of arms restrictions on Iraq resulted in Saddam Hussein acquiring more than a billion dollars in military-related exports, including USG Department of Commerce licensed batches of lethal strains of anthrax, and a gift from Israel: samples of the West Nile virus.

Phillips Petroleum, Unilever, Alcolac, Allied Signal, the American Type Culture Collection, and Teledyne sent chemical and biological samples to Iraq. The Wall Street Journal dismissed revelations by National Security Council staffer Howard Teicher as a “Byzantine conspiracy theory.”

The fact US corporations and USG agencies are responsible for sending deadly substances to a known brutal dictator, prior to the decision he must be killed and Iraq turned into a war-ravaged wasteland, is virtually unknown by the vast majority of Americans.

How better to instill war fever among largely clueless Americans than to create the impression Russia is slaughtering innocent civilians? The corrupt and nazified Zelenskyy regime claims Russia has committed 25,000 war crimes. There is no evidence of this. But since when is evidence required?

“On the surface, most of these are open-and-shut cases: unlawful killings including summary executions, forced detention, deportations and ‘disappearances’ of civilians, torture and sexual assault,” reported Newsweek in August of last year.

This is the very behavior the neo-nazi dominated government of Ukraine is accused of perpetuating following the Maidan putsch and rise of nazism in 2014. This violent behavior was on display for the world to see in the savage bombardment of civilians in Donbas, in particular, Donetsk.

Naturally, this ongoing war crime was basically ignored by the corporate media in the West. Eva K Bartlett writes:

I’m intimately familiar with war zones, and with Western corporate media’s white-washing of the perpetrators’ crimes (Israeli crimes against Palestinians; Western-backed terrorists’ crimes against Syrians; Ukrainian military and Nazi crimes against the civilians of the Donbass—and also against Ukrainians proper), so the lack of media coverage on this recent Ukrainian war crime doesn’t surprise me.

The Zelenskyy regime, the USG, and its corporate media routinely invent stories.

Case in point, Russia will commit false flag terrorism in Ukraine. “There is no evidence that Russia attacked targets and blamed Ukraine. On the contrary, seven days prior to Russia’s incursion, the OSCE Monitoring Mission gave evidence of a Ukrainian false-flag attack on a kindergarten to blame Donbas separatists.”

Instead, CNN expects us to believe the “separatists” in Donbas shelled their own children in the town of Stanytsia Luhanska. The incident was snatched up by the USG to demonize Russia.

It really is quite amazing what the war propaganda media “reports,” despite a complete lack of evidence or confirmation beyond the lies put out by the Zelenskyy regime.

In order to rile up and frighten the clueless in Europe, the neo-nazis in Ukraine and their friends in the corporate war propaganda media screech that Putin will invade Europe after he is finished in Ukraine.

From the Daily Beast, aka Newsweek (CIA affiliated):

European leaders have raised concerns about Putin’s interest in attacking other countries beyond Ukraine on countless occasions ever since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Part of Sweden and Finland’s interest in joining NATO is to protect against Russia invading their countries unprovoked. As the thinking goes, if Russia attacks a member of the alliance, NATO’s foundational collective defense provision, Article V, could be triggered, and an attack against one may be treated as an attack against all.

Left out of this bizarre and frankly stupid article is the fact Russia does not possess the military capability to invade Europe, Sweden, Finland, or other countries chomping at the bit to invoke NATO’s Article 5 and get a thermonuclear war going.

For more information detailing the lies and distortions put out by the USG and its captured media, see “The 16 Biggest Lies the U.S. Government Tells America About the Ukraine War.”

Nazaryan and his colleagues are paid to distort reality. I don’t know if Mr. Nazaryan understands that he is disseminating war propaganda. He may very well be brainwashed and not much different than other Americans who believe USG war lies.

On the other hand, Nazaryan may be afraid of losing his job if he does not mindlessly repeat false narratives designed to kill Russian soldiers, violently overthrow the elected president of Russia, and condemn Russians to an early death from poverty, disease, malnourishment, and neglect.

Following the neoliberal “reforms” in the former Soviet Union, many Russians understand all too well what the USG and Europe’s ruling mandarin class have in mind for them—a rerun of the 1990s, or far worse.

Finally, it is interesting, if not deplorable, how the USG parallels Adolf Hitler.

In 1924, the fascist dictator wrote, the “task is not to make an objective study of the truth, in so far as it favors the enemy, and then set it before the masses with academic fairness; its task is to serve our own right, always and unflinchingly.”

