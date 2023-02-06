“Deviation Maneuvers”, Towards A “One World Order”? Fierce War in Ukraine, Militarization of Covid Vaccine

Germany and US – Circus About Leopards and Other War Machinery

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, February 06, 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

There is a fierce war waging in Ukraine. A war instigated by NATO, as is well known. Nonetheless, a serious and deadly war in which once more the US of A, too cowardly to confront Russia’s military directly, has chosen a proxy partner, the Ukraine whose population is devastated and their infrastructure as well as their lives destroyed.

And to be clear, the infrastructure destruction and killing of Ukraine’s own people was largely done by the Ukraine military, so they may claim Russia for the deaths and devastation. This is well known to western media. But they do not report on it, to the contrary, they support Zelenskyy’s lies.

The colossal corporate “financial cult – some call it the Deep State – has a specific agenda which is not new, fracture and destroy Russia. Before it was destroying the Soviet Union because Russia is by far the world’s largest and resources richest country on the planet.

Their planned One World Order cannot tolerate the forces of Russia and / or China as independent sovereign nations. And much less so, as an ever-stronger alliance, what they have become during the past decade or so. The diabolical OWO, they believe, will also be much more efficient in running the worldly universe with a massively reduced population.

This war, while dead serious, is largely used by the west to deviate people’s attention worldwide from the diabolical plan being prepared for execution behind the black curtains – see below.

Let’s start with the delivery of German Leopards to Ukraine. What was made to believe a “hard” decision for Chancellor Scholz was, of course, ordered by Washington a couple of weeks ago: deliver 14 German made Leopard II tanks to Ukraine to fight Russia on the ground.

These tanks will have to be delivered by road and rail, most likely through Poland. Any clear-thinking mind would wonder – how stupid! As soon as they are on Ukraine territory, they will be wiped out by Russian precision missiles. And that before Zelenskyy could even start thinking where to begin using them.

Indeed, in a recent interview (video 51 min) with General Douglas MacGregor on the overall interesting topic, “Russia’s Deliberate and Methodical Conquest of Ukraine”, the General explains at 00:25:00 how Russia will destroy the arriving tanks as soon as they enter Ukraine territory. Russia has high-technology precision missiles – so, no problem.

However, according to General MacGregor, Russia will NOT do anything while the tanks are in transit through Poland or any other country. See full video below.

At the same time, Joe Biden promised to deliver 31 M1 Abrams tanks, say, within the next 6 to 8 weeks – see this.

Notwithstanding this generosity, according to CNN, Western allies envisage supplying altogether 321 tanks to Ukraine within the coming few months. See this.

The Russian army better stock up on precision missiles.

*

But now comes the little talked-about hammer and wanted confusion. Shortly after Chancellor Scholz’s “decision” on the 12 Leopards II, the German Ministry of Defense decided to replace the latest technology Leopard II by the older and mostly obsolete Leopard I. According to The Guardian, Germany would deliver a “package” of 29 largely discarded Leopard I. See this.

Ammunition might be a problem because they were not sure whether the shells for the Two model would also be adequate for the One model. What a nonsensical problem being highlighted by the western media! For what? More confusion? More mind-trickery? It’s so obvious that the last deep-sleeper must wake up.

Contradicting or completing The Guardian, Politico reports Germany will send 88 obsolete Leopard I tanks to Ukraine after “repairing” them for about 100 million euros… see this.

The tank story becomes ever more confusing. On purpose, of course.

Deviating people’s attention from more important things because, make no mistake, these tanks will be destroyed almost instantly as soon as they enter the Ukraine.

Of course, Germany knows that any tanks arriving by land on the territory of Ukraine will be wiped out. That’s probably the reason why they decided shipping the outdated Leopard I’s. It is a cheap way of demolishing and getting rid of them on foreign territory.

In the meantime, the French Ministry of Defense sends signals that President Macron “is not ruling out” “the idea of sending fighter jets to Ukraine”, as Kiev ramps up its campaign to pressure the West into donating combat aircraft to its military. See this.

So, what’s the story? Will French deliver fighter jets or not? And if they do, how long will they be in the air before being “neutralized” by the Russian Air Force?

*

The “Chinese Spy Balloon”

Seemingly unrelated with a huge brouhaha, the US shoots down an alleged Chinese spy balloon which enters the US from the Pacific on the West Coast, crosses the entire US of A from west to east then in North Carolina entering the Atlantic. That’s when it’s finally safe to shoot the balloon down. And this with a fighter jet-launched precision missile under jeering of spectators.

Never mind, whether it was really a Chinese spy balloon or not. We may never know the truth. Because whatever may be the official version may be the biggest lie.

As former CIA Director, William J. Casey, said, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

Nothing is coincidence, and everything is connected.

*

Now you may ask yourself, what is this all about?

A Chinese spy balloon over the US of A; maybe French fighter jets for Ukraine, for sure lots-of-lots-of tanks for Ukraine. Where is the logic?

A deviation game for mind-controlling people by BS, à la Tavistock, while in the deep dark back the real diabolical Reset / Agenda 2030 is being advanced without being noticed?

For example, based on a Press Conference journalist Katherine Watt attended on 24 January 2023, she reveals how the US military has subcontracted to the banksters to carry out a ‘global genocide” (see video below)

She sets out how long this has been going on, and all the steps involved up to the present moment.

She says this is not over – this is only the beginning. But she concludes they will not achieve their criminal objectives as western people and state and country legislators are waking up.

The press conference discussed the ongoing emergency use rollout of bioweapons being marketed as Covid vaccines.

Katherine discussed the legal framework for which this is happening.

She describes the unholy alliance between WHO, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basle, also called the Central Bank of all Central Banks, and the US Department of Defense (DOD); their intent on undermining nations and people’s sovereignty.

Public Health worldwide has been militarized, creating “Kill Zones” for Global Depopulation and Control.

See full video (16 min).

The January 24, 2023 Press Conference seems to indicate that given the ever faster evolving people’s alertness, the Reset and Agenda 2030 plans are being accelerated.

The bulldozer rolls on despite all the awakening. Depopulation must advance. At the same time, new western legislation in the US and European countries are introduced, pressing their sovereignty as nations and for the people.

The race between the tyranny of globalists and the newly perceived and implemented national autonomies and people’s sovereignties, will be won by the People for the People.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image is from South Front

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/germany-us-circus-about-leopards-other-war-machinery-sent-ukraine/5807503