Victoria Nuland: “FxxK the EU”. North Stream is “A Hunk of Metal at the Bottom of the Sea”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, February 08, 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

In recent developments, Germany’s Prosecutor General Peter Frank confirmed “there is no evidence to blame Russia for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines”:

“It currently has not been proven (…) The investigation is ongoing (…) We are currently evaluating all this forensically. [The suspicion] that there had been a foreign sabotage act [in this case], has so far not been substantiated”, he said during the interview with Die Welt.

If it’s not Russia, Who Did It?

“No evidence of foreign sabotage” of an act which has created social havoc and hardship in the European Union, with rising energy prices? People are freezing, unable to pay their heating bills. This crisis which emanates from Washington has been conducive to a process of impoverishment all over Europe from a never-ending surge in energy prices.

The Evidence is There: It is Being Ignored by Germany’s Prosecutor Peter Frank as well as by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It had been ordered by the president of the United States. Joe Biden. They know it! They are liars.

Victoria Nuland: “Fxxk the EU” Again

President Biden’s decision to order the sabotage of Nord Stream (see below) is now confirmed by a recent January 2023 declaration by Victoria Nuland to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Senator Cruz, like you I am and I think the administration is very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 is now as you like to say, a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea.”

click Victoria Nuland or image below to view the video of her statement:

VIDEO

F**k the EU again: “A Hunk of Metal at the bottom of the Sea”

You do not need a Prosecutor to lead an “expert investigation” into Who’s Behind this Act of War against more than 400 million Europeans.

Joe Biden’s February 2022 Statement

“We will, I promise you, we will be able to do that”, says Joe Biden February 7, 2022

President Joe Biden:

“If Russia invades that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2.”

Reporter: “But how will you exactly do that, since the project is in Germany’s control?”

Biden:“We will, I promise you, we will be able to do that.” (emphasis added)

Joe Biden: “There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2”

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/victoria-nuland-fxxk-the-eu-north-stream-is-a-hunk-of-metal-at-the-bottom-of-the-sea/5807681