Video: The Reproduction of Real Life, The Privatization of Politics. Michel Chossudovky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and James Corbett

Global Research, February 10, 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

First published by Global Research in May 2017

From political and social chaos to economic instability and global warfare, the crises created by the privatization of politics are increasingly spinning out of control.

This video interview of Michel Chossudovsky produced by James Corbett, summarizes in many regards what is now unfolding.

“How The Lie becomes the Truth.

“And then the Lie becomes the Consensus”.

“And then there is no Moving Backwards”

Politics is fully privatized. War becomes a multibillion dollar endeavour.

In this interview Michel Chossudovsky examines how all of these crises are converging on one point:

the systematic destruction of the “Reproduction of Real Life”.

Politics is privatized.

When the State is privatized, the societal project is undermined and eventually destroyed.

Civilization is collapsing and the Reproduction of Real life is impaired.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/embed/FSa4W5DrKqc

Order Directly from Global Research (click front cover)

Currently available only in PF format

By Michel Chossudovsky

America’s hegemonic project in the post 9/11 era is the “Globalization of War” whereby the U.S.-NATO military machine —coupled with covert intelligence operations, economic sanctions and the thrust of “regime change”— is deployed in all major regions of the world. The threat of pre-emptive nuclear war is also used to black-mail countries into submission.

This “Long War against Humanity” is carried out at the height of the most serious economic crisis in modern history.

It is intimately related to a process of global financial restructuring, which has resulted in the collapse of national economies and the impoverishment of large sectors of the World population.

The ultimate objective is World conquest under the cloak of “human rights” and “Western democracy”.

REVIEWS:

“Professor Michel Chossudovsky is the most realistic of all foreign policy commentators. He is a model of integrity in analysis, his book provides an honest appraisal of the extreme danger that U.S. hegemonic neoconservatism poses to life on earth.”

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury

““The Globalization of War” comprises war on two fronts: those countries that can either be “bought” or destabilized. In other cases, insurrection, riots and wars are used to solicit U.S. military intervention. Michel Chossudovsky’s book is a must read for anyone who prefers peace and hope to perpetual war, death, dislocation and despair.”

Hon. Paul Hellyer, former Canadian Minister of National Defence

“Michel Chossudovsky describes globalization as a hegemonic weapon that empowers the financial elites and enslaves 99 percent of the world’s population.

“The Globalization of War” is diplomatic dynamite – and the fuse is burning rapidly.”

Michael Carmichael, President, the Planetary Movement

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and James Corbett, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-reproduction-of-real-life-the-privatization-of-politics/5588905