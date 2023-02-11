Investigating the War in Ukraine and its Aftermath. A Conversation with Mahdi Nazemroaya

By Michael Welch and Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya

Global Research

In precisely two weeks, the world will mark the first day of Russia’s aggressive move into Ukraine.[1]

According to BBC News Russian, more than 13.000 identified soldiers on the Russian side died in the war. The Norwegian Chief of Defence puts the number of Ukrainian military casualties at 100,000 and civilians dead at 30,000. More than 8,000,000 Ukrainian refugees have left the country and another 8,000,000 are displaced within the country.

The Ukrainian forces fought back armed with various weapons provided by NATO forces. The Ukrainian people have been crippled recently due to loss of power and loss of heat brought on by the Russianhttps://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/ attacks.

Today, the Ukrainians have been watching the conflict increase. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reached out for help from the U.S. and UK from the very beginning. He has recently gotten more well equipped tanks. Now he is even calling for more fighter jets.

What all this points to is a development for the one year anniversary that could be summed up in a single word – escalation. And as we are midway up this crescendo, how is it likely to climax?

Prominent figures like former general and CIA director David Petraeus do not exclude the prospect of sending U.S. forces into action on the ground alongside Ukraine. If Russia faces the threat of getting struck from within Ukraine by U.S. and NATO weaponry, what card do they have to play?

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists just reset the time on their doomsday clock to a minute and a half before midnight. NEVER has the doomsday clock been this close! [2]

That is why we must continue to devote time and attention to a game of nuclear fisticuffs that would have terminal consequences for us all. That’s why I chose the company of a geopolitical analyst and good friend Mahdi Nazemroaya to speak to us on this critical edition of the Global Research News Hour.

Mahdi Nazemroaya has a long time association with the Centre for Research on Globalization writing numerous articles and doing plenty of research. He joins us to share his honest appraisal of the Ukraine situation, the support of allies, and the overall trends in the direction this war is headed.

On the subject of Ukraine he wrote The Road to Moscow Goes Through Kiev: A Coup d’Etat That Threatens Russia back in 2015.

He also put together the May 2014 documentary Welcome to Nulandistan: Propaganda and the Crisis in Ukraine for GRTV. (see below.)

Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya is an interdisciplinary sociologist and an award-winning author and geopolitical analyst, and author of The Globalization of NATO (Clarity Press) and a forthcoming book The War on Libya and the Re-Colonization of Africa. He is a Sociologist and Research Associate at the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), a contributor to the Strategic Culture Foundation (SCF) and a member of the Scientific Committee of Geopolitica, Italy.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 379)

Notes:

Jonathan Yerushalmy (February 2, 2023), ‘Russia planning major offensive to mark first anniversary of war: Ukraine defence minister’, The Guardian; https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/02/russia-major-new-offensive-to-mark-one-year-anniversary-ukraine-war https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/

