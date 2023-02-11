Jaime C.

Video: The Covid Shots. Dr. Charles Hoffe Speaks Out to the World

First published on February 18, 2022

***

Dr. Charles Hoffe is a family physician in British Columbia. 

“I have been horrified to see what the COVID shots have done to my own patients. I have a small country practice with about 2,000 patients and amongst those people, I now have 12 in my own practice who are disabled since their COVID shots.”

Watch the video below.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/GOjtmFkYSBDp/

*

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Bright Light News

Copyright © Dr. Charles HoffeBright Light News, 2023

By Dr. Charles Hoffe

Global Research, February 11, 2023

Bright Light News

