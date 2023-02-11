Video: The Covid Shots. Dr. Charles Hoffe Speaks Out to the World

To receive Global Research’s Daily Newsletter (selected articles), click here.
First published on February 18, 2022
***
Dr. Charles Hoffe is a family physician in British Columbia.
“I have been horrified to see what the COVID shots have done to my own patients. I have a small country practice with about 2,000 patients and amongst those people, I now have 12 in my own practice who are disabled since their COVID shots.”
Watch the video below.
https://www.bitchute.com/embed/GOjtmFkYSBDp/
*
Global Research, February 11, 2023