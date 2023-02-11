Video: The Covid Shots. Dr. Charles Hoffe Speaks Out to the World

To receive Global Research’s Daily Newsletter (selected articles), click here.

First published on February 18, 2022

Dr. Charles Hoffe is a family physician in British Columbia.

“I have been horrified to see what the COVID shots have done to my own patients. I have a small country practice with about 2,000 patients and amongst those people, I now have 12 in my own practice who are disabled since their COVID shots.”

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/GOjtmFkYSBDp/

