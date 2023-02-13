Canada: The U.S. Shot Down a UFO Over the Yukon

By Mac Slavo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the United States shot down an unidentified flying object (UFO) over Canada’s Yukon at his request Saturday. “I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

This is the second time in a few days that a strange object has been shot down by the United States. Another object was detected entering U.S. airspace around 9 p.m. Alaska time on Thursday, February 9th and the U.S. government subsequently sent a surveillance plane to track it. The object was flying between 20 and 40 mph ( 32 and 64 km/h) at an altitude used by civilian aircraft, according to Live Science.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Canada is currently in the process of recovering the wreckage of the UFO to determine its origins. The U.S. is also in the process of recovering what it can to determine where the first object came from. Oddly enough, it was shot down even though it didn’t pose a “military threat.”

The news of these objects comes as the U.S. faces criticism for its handling of the Chinese spy balloon debacle that took place earlier in the week.

The U.S. is also trying to distract, deceive, and divide right now as major evidence surfaces that it was responsible for the Nord Stream pipeline attacks last year.

The news has been barely touched on by the ruling class’s mainstream media puppets, which tells us one thing: someone is hiding and distracting. These UFOs could also be cause to convince the public to get involved in a third world war.

Additionally, Japanese and local astronomers said a Chinese satellite has been caught on video beaming down green lasers over the Hawaiian Islands. A National Astronomical Observatory of Japan live stream camera atop the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea recorded the footage in late January.

According to a report by KHON2, a University of Hawaii astronomer says that the “green lasers” were measuring pollutants. “It’s a Chinese satellite that is measuring pollutants, among other things, it has many different instruments on it,” said UH Institute of Astronomy associate astronomer Roy Gal. “Some kind of topographical mapping or they’re also used for measuring stuff in Earth’s atmosphere, and I think that’s what it is, environmental measurement satellite.”

“The U.S. has satellites to do the same thing, so, in this case, despite all the flurry, well deserved flurry, about Chinese spy satellites and other devices, this one is just orbiting earth and has a known orbit,” Gal said.

However, the ruling class may not take it the same: “I’m not sure, and this is my opinion, why the Chinese — who are probably some of the most prolific polluters on the planet — would be collecting data on pollutants on this side of the Pacific, said Ray L’Heureux, former marine forces Pacific chief of staff.

*

