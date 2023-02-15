Video: America is at War with Europe

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, February 16, 2023

Luxmedia and Global Research

***

Update: There Never Was a “Secret Operation”

There never was a “Secret Operation” with a view to preventing that the act of sabotage of Nord Stream be “traceable to the United States”.

The project had been discussed behind closed doors in 2021 as outlined by Seymour Hersh, but the actual planning of this so-called “secret operation” started in December 2021 extending to its execution in June 2022 and the actual sabotage on September 26-27, 2023. (see map below).

In late December 2021, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan convened what was described as “a newly formed task force” (Joint Chiefs of Staff, CIA, State Department, and Treasury) pertaining to Russia’s War preparations.

Within the group, there was debate as to what action was to be taken regarding North Stream. “The CIA argued that whatever was done, it would have to be covert. Everyone [in the task force] involved understood the stakes”

Let us look briefly at the timeline of this alleged “Secret Operation”: Late December 2021 – June 2022 – September 26-27 2022 (a period of nine months):

Late December 2021: “newly formed (inter-agency) Task force” convened by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Early 2022: A covert operation was envisaged. The CIA reported to the Task Force: “We have a way to blow up the pipelines.” i.e. which is “untraceable”.

A month later:

February 7, 2022: White House Press Conference together with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (on an official visit to the U.S.), President Biden make the following statement:

If Russia invades “there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2”

The Biden-Scholz February 7, 2022 White House Press Conference:

See the video of the Press Conference in Annex to the article. See also The White House Transcript .

There was nothing “Secret”. The public statements made regarding Nord Stream by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz are abundantly clear:

Andrea (Reuters) Q Thank you, Mr. President. And thank you, Chancellor Scholz. Mr. President, I have wanted to ask you about this Nord Stream project that you’ve long opposed. You didn’t mention it just now by name, nor did Chancellor Scholz. Did you receive assurances from Chancellor Scholz today that Germany will, in fact, pull the plug on this project if Russia invades Ukraine? And did you discuss what the definition of “invasion” could be?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: The first question first. If Germany — if Russia invades — that means tanks or troops crossing the — the border of Ukraine again — then there will be — we — there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.

Q But how will you — how will you do that exactly, since the project and control of the project is within Germany’s control?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: We will — I promise you, we’ll be able to do it. (White House Press Conference emphasis added)

“The Control of the Project is within Germany’s Control”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz responds to Reuter’s journalist pertaining to Biden’s decision to “pull the plug” on Nord Stream 2:

Andreas (Reuters) Q [to Chancellor Scholz] And will you commit today — will you commit today to turning off and pulling the plug on Nord Stream 2? You didn’t mention it, and you haven’t mentioned it.

CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ: As I’ve already said, we are acting together, we are absolutely united, and we will not be taking different steps. We will do the same steps, and they will be very, very hard to Russia, and they should understand. (emphasis added)

He casually ignore the journalist’s question: Nord Stream is “under control of Germany” of which he is the head of government. Chancellor Scholz fully abides by Washington’s demand, acting as a political proxy. “we will not be taking different steps”, he says.

Read Chancellor Scholz’s response above: Has Germany become a “Semicolony” of the United States?

“Secret Operation” Made Public at a White House Press Conference

Biden’s Press Conference statement supported by Germany’s Chancellor Scholz, invalidates the notion that a so-called “secret operation” was unfolding, and that the US attack would be “untraceable”.

“Biden’s and Nuland’s indiscretion, if that is what it was, might have frustrated some of the planners. But it also created an opportunity. According to the source, some of the senior officials of the CIA determined that blowing up the pipeline “no longer could be considered a covert option because the President just announced that we knew how to do it.” (Seymour Hersh)

This was not a blunder on the part of Joe Biden. It was a political decision by the president and his political entourage including Nuland to make known that a U.S. act of sabotage against Nord Stream was envisaged (with the support of Germany’s government). ( See analysis in article below)

Biden’s public statement de facto acknowledges that the planned sabotage operation would be “traceable to the White House”.

And Germany’s Chancellor was fully aware that an act of sabotage against Nord Stream had been envisaged by the US, to the detriment of more than 400 million Europeans. (See analysis below)

Biden’s statement was formulated with the endorsement of Germany’s Chancellor Scholz several months before the so-called secret act of sabotage was carried out in June 2022.

Several analysts and journalists have pondered as to “who was responsible for the sabotage”. This is a nonsensical exercise. The answer is obvious. POTUS, The President of the United States in consultation with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

President Biden’s February 7, 2022 pronouncement granted “the green light” for the implementation of the act of sabotage, which was no longer part of a covert operation. Those who had undertaken the sabotage were carrying out instructions emanating from the USG.

Michel Chossudovsky, February 16, 2023

***

America is at War with Europe

by Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, February 12, 2023

“Throughout “all of this scheming,” the source said, “some working guys in the CIA and the State Department were saying, ‘Don’t do this. It’s stupid and will be a political nightmare if it comes out.’”

“This is not kiddie stuff,” the source said. If the attack were traceable to the United States, “It’s an act of war.”

(How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline, By Seymour M. Hersh, February 08, 2023, emphasis added)

Unfolding “Political Nightmare”

The evidence amply confirms that The Nord Stream was the object of an act of sabotage ordered by President Joe Biden.

Nord Stream –which originates in Russia– transits through the (maritime) territorial jurisdiction of four member states of the European Union. In international law, “Territorial Integrity” extends to “properties” located within the territorial waters of the Nation State.

From a legal standpoint (International Law: UN Charter, Law of the Sea) this was a U.S. Act of War against the European Union.

The deliberate destruction of said “properties” within a country’s territorial waters by or on behalf of a foreign state actor constitutes an act of war.

Germany’s Prosecutor General Peter Frank confirmed in an in-depth investigation that:

“there is no evidence to blame Russia for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines”.

If it Wasn’t Russia, Who was Behind it?

According to the Prosecutor General:

“[The suspicion] that there had been a foreign sabotage act [in this case], has so far not been substantiated”

Peter Frank casually dispels the role of the US president (which is amply confirmed) (see below).

The Attack is “Traceable”. It’s an Act of Economic and Social Warfare against the European Union.

The US act of sabotage coupled with the sanctions regime has created social havoc and hardship throughout the European Union. Inflation spearheaded by rising energy costs has gone fly high. People are freezing, unable to pay their heating bills.

While media reports fail to acknowledge the social and economic impacts of the US act of sabotage, official EU sources confirm (without mentioning the cause) that:

“the number of its citizens living in energy poverty could be as high as 125 million” (28% of its total population).

Europe is experiencing an unprecedented Debt Crisis. The Welfare State is being dismantled.

Destabilizing the EU Economy

The EU economy which has relied on cheap energy from Russia is in a shambles, marked by disruptions in the entire fabric of industrial production (manufacturing), transportation and commodity trade.

A string of corporate bankruptcies resulting in lay-offs and unemployment is unfolding across the European Union. Small and medium sized enterprises are slated to be wiped of map:

“Rocketing energy costs are savaging German industry”…

“Germany’s manufacturing industry — which accounts for more than one fifth of the country’s economic output — is worried some of its companies won’t see the crisis through. …”

“Industry behemoths like Volkswagen (VLKAF) and Siemens (SIEGY) are grappling with supply chain bottlenecks too, but it is Germany’s roughly 200,000 small and medium-sized manufacturers who are less able to withstand the shock [of rising energy prices]

These companies are a vital part of the “Mittelstand,” the 2.6 million small- and medium-sized enterprises that account for more than half of German economic output and nearly two-thirds of the country’s jobs. Many are family-owned and deeply integrated into rural communities”

Thanks to Joe Biden

At a Press Conference (February 2022) “Biden Spilled the Beans”:

“We will, I promise you, we will be able to do that”, said Joe Biden

scroll down for details

VIDEO: Interview of Caroline Mailloux with Michel Chossudovsky

MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY – AMERICAN IS AT WAR WITH EUROPE

If you wish to make a comment, click rumble on the right hand lower corner of the screen

“La Classe Politique”: High Treason

America is no longer “An Ally” of the EU. Quite the opposite. The insidious role of the US in carrying out acts of sabotage against the EU is amply documented. Beyond doubt.

Meanwhile corrupt EU politicians are not only blaming Russia, they are collaborating with the U.S., setting the stage for the destruction of the European Union on behalf of Washington.

They are “Sleeping with the Enemy” to the Detriment of the People of Europe.

Treason constitutes an act of betrayal by European politicians in high office on behalf of a foreign power, which through various means is actively and deliberately triggering economic and social chaos throughout the European Union. The U.S. is not an ally of the EU. Quite the opposite. Washington is waging war against Europe, with the support of corrupt government officials in high office. It’s an act of treason.

What is required is “Regime Change” throughout the European Union as well criminal prosecutions directed against corrupt politicians.

The Media’s Response

According to the Daily Mail (February 9, 2023):

“Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh cited an unidentified source as saying that U.S. navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.

Reuters was unable to corroborate the allegations. The White House dismissed them as ‘utterly false and complete fiction’. Norway’s foreign ministry said the allegations were ‘nonsense’.

“Fake News” according to the Media.

Here is What the White House Calls “Complete Fiction”

In a televised news February 2022 interview the President of the United States acknowledged that the United States would act against Nord Stream if required. This statement was made 3 weeks prior to the Russian invasion:

President Joe Biden: “If Russia invades that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2.”

Reporter: “But how will you exactly do that, since the project is in Germany’s control?”

Biden:“We will, I promise you, we will be able to do that.” (emphasis added)

The original source of this article is Luxmedia and Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Luxmedia and Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-america-is-at-war-with-europe/5808102