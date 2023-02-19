From Indigenous Colonial Struggles to the Freedom Convoy. Raising Funds for Global Research News Hour

Fund-raiser for CKUW

By Michael Welch

Global Research, February 19, 2023

We are all at a critical crossroads in terms of comprehending the events that have been happening around us.

From the Terrorist attacks that led to the “War on Terrorism,” the “Russiagate” claims following the unexpected election of Donald Trump, the civil war in Syria, the recent “pandemic,” and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine, much of the conventional media has failed to provide a thorough condensation of the facts at hand.

Conventional news on television, radio, newspapers and online sources relentlessly restrict the divisions of debate. And when observers step outside these boundaries of respectable discourse, they are relentlessly targeted as “conspiracy theorists” which invariably cancels these perspectives in the minds of the influential public.

Global Research News Hour, like Global Research itself, is quite a bit different from these narrative manufacturers. We are inspired by the simple desire to get at the TRUTH and to listen to those voices in the field that have tremendous difficulty getting heard. The show has for more than a decade been loyal to our goal of informing the public and making sure they have adequate context and understanding of issues at hand before reacting in a face-nodding, fully compliant way before the modern priests of media “consensus.”

But in addition to working with the team on Global Research, we are also proud to produce our content at an actual radio station and project our interviews with key thinkers on the actual airwaves!

The radio station is CKUW. While the station is subsidized in part by the University of Winnipeg Student Association, it also must draw financing from listeners through direct contributions to pay for staff and meet all its heavy debts.

Cracking through the Barricade of Corporate Control with the Spirit of Radio

This edition of the Global Research News Hour is a fundraising edition designed to solicit contributions. We are hoping listeners will donate whatever they can afford so that our show and the campus and community station behind us will continue to survive and prosper in the months and years to come!

As well, in the body of the show, we feature audio from the public gathering in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirited People and of the grieved families they leave behind. We also have interviews focused on the Freedom Convoy of truckers from early last year making demands to eliminate the various vaccine mandates. Diwa Marcellino is a representative of a Winnipeg group that condemns the convoy. Benita Pederson is a representative and media spokesperson for World Unity Convoy 2023 held in a community outside of Winnipeg, and celebrates the Freedom Convoy movement. These interviews aired within two hours of the release of Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s findings on the Federal Government’s invoking of the Emergencies Act powers to bring the Convoy to a halt.

Vernon Mann was the widower of Tanya Nepinak.

Anna Heward is the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two Spirit liaison at Seven Chiefs Organization and part of the planning committee for the Memorial Walk for MMIWG2S.

Diwa Marcellino is with Migrante Manitoba and spokesperson for Community Solidarity Manitoba.

Benita Pederson is organizing AllFiredUp ForFreedom.com and is also a supporter of the WorldUnityConvoy2023 and emcee of the weekend events.

(Global Research News Hour 380)

