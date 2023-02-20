132 Canadian Doctors Have Died Suddenly or Unexpectedly Since COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Canadian Medical Associations maintain a conspiracy of silence, Part II

By Dr. William Makis

Global Research, February 20, 2023

COVID Intel 19 February 2023

Overall Canadian physician mortality in 2022 was 53% higher than 2019, however, as with all excess mortality data in highly COVID-19 vaccinated jurisdictions, this mortality is heavily skewed towards the younger age groups, with the youngest doctors – medical students or medical residents under age 30 dying at a 900% higher rate in 2022, compared to the 2019/2020 average.

2021 sudden and unexpected Canadian doctors’ deaths:

Acknowledgements

I would like to thank Michael for the tremendous work and hundreds of hours spent compiling this important data from official medical sources: (Canadian Medical Association, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, Provincial Medical Associations, Canadian Medical University Alumni Associations, Provincial Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons, and online obituary aggregators), as well as Sonja, VA and everyone else who provided valuable contributions over time.

This data has been available to the Canadian Medical Association as well as the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

*

