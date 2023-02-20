China Backs Russian Draft Resolution on Probe Into Nord Stream Explosion

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

Andrei Dergalin

A spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted how the US became “unusually silent” after Seymour Hersh named Washington as the real culprit behind the explosions that took out Nord Stream.

Beijing supports the Russian draft resolution to the UN Security Council on the establishment of a commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the international community has the right to demand a thorough investigation of Nord Stream’s destruction.

The Chinese diplomat pointed out that the explosions that ruptured three of the four pipelines that comprise the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects has had a seriously negative effect on global energy markets and on the environment as well.

Therefore, Wang Wenbin argued, an “objective, impartial and professional” investigation into this matter should be conducted.

During a regular press conference last week, Wang also drew attention to the United States’ reaction to the Nord Stream sabotage and how it changed after Seymour Hersh’s revelations earlier this month.

“Why was it [the US] vocal about investigations and accountability immediately after the Nord Stream blast, and yet unusually silent in the wake of the latest investigative report written by a US journalist?” he inquired.

Last week, the Russian Mission to the UN requested a UN Security Council meeting on the Nord Stream attacks for February 22.

In February, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released an expose on the Nord Stream’s destruction, claiming that the pipelines were blown up by the United States with assistance from Norway.

According to Hersh’s revelations, US navy divers planted explosives on the pipelines during summer 2022 under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic Sea, with the charges being triggered remotely three months later in order to avoid suspicion.

