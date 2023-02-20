Video: Never Again Is Now Global. Part 3: Breaking the Veil of the Real Conspirators

Never Again is Now Global – Five-part Docuseries

By Vera Sharav and Children’s Health Defense

Global Research, February 20, 2023

Children’s Health Defense 2 February 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

“Never Again Is Now Global,” a five-part docuseries highlighting the parallels between Nazi Germany and global pandemic policies.

Each one-hour episode focuses on recent testimonies by Holocaust survivors and their descendants who discuss comparisons between the early repressive stages under the Nazi regime that culminated in the Holocaust and global COVID-19 policies.

Watch the trailer of part 3 below. And click here to watch the full episode.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

The original source of this article is Children’s Health Defense

Copyright © Vera Sharav and Children’s Health Defense, Children’s Health Defense, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-never-again-now-global-part-3-breaking-veil-real-conspirators/5807406