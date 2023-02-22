5G in New York City

New York City is slated to get dozens of new huge 30 foot 5G and 4G poles!

The new 5G poles are very large, tall and leading to many questions and fierce opposition by New York residents. See LinkNYC Link5G Design Proposal Slides. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are adding 5G technology in New York City with a combination of “macro” sites (wireless transmitters generally located on the rooftops) and “small cells ” which are typically located on street poles.

New York City Community Boards Are Passing Moratoriums

Community Boards across the city are having meetings to provide input. Community Board 8 which includes areas of Upper East side of Manhattan and Roosevelt Island passed a 5G moratorium several weeks ago and several other Boards have followed suit.

Where Can I find a Map of Proposed New York 5G LinkNYC Poles ?

EHT’s Executive Director, Theodora Scarato has been sharing the latest science and policy with the New York City community. Wired Broadband.org and New Yorkers 4 Wired Tech are NYC organizations working to raise awareness.

The European Parliament requested a research report “Health Impact of 5G” released in July 2021 concluding that commonly used RFR frequencies (450 to 6000 MHz) are probably carcinogenic for humansand clearly affect male fertility with possible adverse effects on the development of embryos, fetuses and newborns.

A January 23, 2023 Letter from Congressman Nadler on 5G New York Cell Towers says the 5G towers “generated widespread concern throughout the community.”

Today, I joined with my fellow East side elected officials raising concerns about the placement of these 5G cell towers in our historic neighborhoods without careful consideration of its effect on the community. pic.twitter.com/1TIQrF9hZf — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 23, 2023

New York Community Board Actions

Manhattan Community Board 8 (Upper East Side of Manhattan and Roosevelt Island) Transportation Committee passed a disapproval and Link5G moratorium.

Manhattan CB5 (Times Square)

Manhattan CB9 West Harlem

1/9/23 Health & Environment Committee passed disapproval and moratorium

1/11/23 Executive Committee passed with health references removed.

1/16/23 Letter RE: Disapproval and moratorium of new Link5ZG Kiosks within MCB9

1/19/23 Passed by full board unanimously — See: 2:21:08 Facebook Video Link

Brooklyn CB10 Bay Ridge/Fort Hamilton

1/10/23 Communications & Public Relations Committee passed a motion to deny support for the towers without having more and better information about the health and safety effects.

CB10 Communications and Public Relations Committee 1/10/23

1/23/23 Passed by Full Board unanimously CB 10 General Board Meeting Jan. 23, 2023

Queens CB2 (Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and Northern Corona)

1/19/23 Link 5G Public Meeting Community Board 3 Queens January 2023 Meeting

Manhattan CB2 (Greenwich Village, Little Italy, SoHo, NoHo, Hudson Square, Chinatown and the Gansevoort Market)

Queens CB1, Astoria, Long Island City

Manhattan CB12, Washington Heights

Letters

Theodora Scarato, executive director of Environmental Health Trust has presented information as well as several others to some of the Community Boards regarding the scientific research and the lack of up to date regulations for the radiation exposure. Letter EHT sent to the New York Office of Technology regarding RF compliance reports.

New York organizations to connect with that are working on raising awareness of the need for safer, faster technology, rather than excessive 5G poles.

Wired Broadband.org : Odette J. Wilkens, President & General Counsel Wired Broadband, Inc. has been providing testimony on the need for wired broadband and safe technology solutions.

New Yorkers 4 Wired Tech: Grassroots advocates sounding the alarm on the harmful biological effects of pulsed-modulated microwave radiation from densified 4G/5G wireless infrastructure antennas.

The 5G Moratorium states:

The following resolution was then put forward by Community Board 8:

WHEREAS; New York City, through its Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI), has contracted with CityBridge to install and operate a citywide wireless communications network; and,

WHEREAS; CityBridge installed its LinkNYC network as the initial deployment of the citywide wireless communications network intended to replace outdated public pay phones; and

WHEREAS; LinkNYC provided free 4G wireless cellular connectivity using towers placed on sidewalks throughout NYC, many of which include electronic display screens; and

WHEREAS; Community Board 8 and constituents of its district have reported adverse impacts resulting from existing LinkNYC infrastructure, including visual impacts, inappropriate usage, impacts on sidewalk clearances, and rat infestation; and

WHEREAS; CityBridge is now in the process of upgrading its LinkNYC network to Link5G to accommodate technological upgrades that have recently become commonplace in cellular communications; and

WHEREAS; Link5G infrastructure is a 32’ tall tower that is installed on sidewalks in the public right-of-way; and

WHEREAS; Link5G towers in commercial districts include electronic screens similar to those found on LinkNYC kiosks that display advertising and public information; and

WHEREAS; the design of the Link5G towers has been approved by the Public Design Commission; and

WHEREAS; Link5G must adhere to siting requirements determined by NYC Department of City Planning, and must obtain Landmarks Preservation Commission approval if sited in historic districts; and

WHEREAS; CityBridge and OTI have proposed 18 sites across Community District 8;

WHEREAS; CityBridge and OTI have stated that the siting of proposed Link5G towers in Community District 8 are based on gaps in coverage and locations where excess demand for the network exists as determined by commercial cellular carriers; and

WHEREAS; 15 of the 18 sites proposed are in or near either the Upper East Side Historic District or the Carnegie Hill Historic District, where renowned architecture and iconic streetscapes would be interfered with if Link5G structures were installed; and

WHEREAS; locations proposed along Madison Avenue would be in conflict with strict guidelines for illuminated storefronts and signage, and would be in conflict with the Special Madison Avenue Preservation District’s design standards that specifically prohibit illuminated advertising; and

WHEREAS; residents of Community District 8 have strongly objected to the design and the visual impacts that Link5G towers would have on streetscapes, both with and without screens; and

WHEREAS; there are widespread concerns that 5G towers will be constructed at distances considered too close to adjacent buildings, as has already occurred in front of 520 East 90th Street, and

WHEREAS; 10’ of distance from a tower to a residence that is permitted is extremely insufficient and should be revisited as a policy; and

WHEREAS; there are no reported issues by residents of Community District 8 of cellular gaps and frequent dropped calls that would justify Link5G being installed in the proposed locations; and

WHEREAS; the proposed sites for Link5G don’t include any locations in areas known to be potential digital deserts within Community District 8; and

WHEREAS; OTI and CityBridge have not provided detailed plans regarding the full build-out of Link5G, both within Community District 8 and in areas north of 96th Street and in the outer Boroughs; and

WHEREAS; there is a desire for any telecommunications infrastructure to be buried underground both for reliability purposes and to minimize visual impacts; and

WHEREAS; there have been questions raised by some residents as to whether sufficient research has been performed to fully assuage concerns that the radiation emitted by 5G infrastructure won’t have any long-term impacts on public health or the environment, including young children, seniors, people with medical implant devices, pets, plants, and parks;

WHEREAS; the community-at-large has expressed their views that Link5G is unnecessary and unwanted in Community District 8 at present and until many of the issues identified have been resolved;

WHEREAS; New York City is in control of this process through its contract with the provider;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that Community Board 8 Manhattan disapproves the proposal as presented to install Link 5G towers in Community District 8; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a moratorium be placed on construction and planning of Link5G poles and devices in Community District 8 Manhattan

Download the New York Board 8 moratorium here.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/5g-new-york-city/5809593