A Nano-Second to Midnight

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, February 22, 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

The main focus of the incompetent Biden Regime is on demonizing white Americans who are not “Woke Democrats” and on raising tensions with Russia which are already more dangerous than during the Cuban missile crisis. The crazed warmonger, Victoria Nuland, who Biden appointed and the Senate confirmed Undersecretary of State, announced that Washington considers Russian installations in Crimea “legitimate targets” and the US government supports Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

Yesterday Putin announced that Russia is suspending participation in the last remaining nuclear arms agreement (START) as Washington insists on Russia’s compliance in the absence of its own.

The US Ambassador in Moscow was summoned to account for Washington’s participation in the Ukrainian conflict with Russia. The US Ambassador was told that the money, weapons, targeting information, support personnel all prove the falsity of Washington’s claim not to be a party to the conflict. The ambassador was told that the US is actively at war with Russia and actively engaged in hostile actions against Russia, and that this would have consequences.

Putin has put Russian nuclear missiles on Combat Alert status.

Ask yourself what kind of utterly stupid and irresponsible government in Washington would bring us to such a situation.

Ask yourself what kind of imbeciles lead NATO countries who put their own countries’ survival at risk in order to please Washington.

Ask yourself what kind of completely stupid leadership there is in Finland that can’t wait to jump into this dangerous situation by joining NATO.

And where is America’s idiot president while Russia puts nuclear missiles on Combat Alert? Is he on the telephone with Putin calming down the dangerous situation? No. The fool is in Ukraine and Poland pouring gasoline on the fire.

Video: Why Nuclear War Is Planetary Death. Stephen Star Explains

I have warned consistently that the West’s involvement in Ukraine is leading to nuclear war. The low grade morons who comprise the “Russian expert community” have ignored me, as has the “official-narrative-only media.” US policymakers are Russophobic people, such as Amb. Michael McFaul, who approach a dangerous situation emotionally and are incapable of reason or responsible behavior.

The Russians have seen all this. They see that there is no intelligence anywhere in the Western leadership, just intent to break Russia. Putin has been patient through all of this–too patient as I have argued–looking for a spark of intelligence in the West. Finding none, he seems to be giving up hope. If he gives up hope, war is on its way.

The uninvolved, unaware, uninformed American people have no idea of their present danger. Their understanding is limited to their indoctrination: “Russia Bad, Ukraine Good.”

Here are some news reports:

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Paul Craig Roberts is a renowned author and academic, chairman of The Institute for Political Economy. Dr. Roberts was previously associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal. He was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy during the Reagan Administration. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from The Unz Review

by Michel Chossudovsky

Available to order from Global Research!

ISBN Number: 978-0-9737147-5-3

Year: 2012

Pages: 102

PDF Edition: $6.50 (sent directly to your email account!)

Michel Chossudovsky is Professor of Economics at the University of Ottawa and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), which hosts the critically acclaimed website www.globalresearch.ca . He is a contributor to the Encyclopedia Britannica. His writings have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Reviews

“This book is a ‘must’ resource – a richly documented and systematic diagnosis of the supremely pathological geo-strategic planning of US wars since ‘9-11’ against non-nuclear countries to seize their oil fields and resources under cover of ‘freedom and democracy’.”

–John McMurtry, Professor of Philosophy, Guelph University

“In a world where engineered, pre-emptive, or more fashionably “humanitarian” wars of aggression have become the norm, this challenging book may be our final wake-up call.”

-Denis Halliday, Former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations

Michel Chossudovsky exposes the insanity of our privatized war machine. Iran is being targeted with nuclear weapons as part of a war agenda built on distortions and lies for the purpose of private profit. The real aims are oil, financial hegemony and global control. The price could be nuclear holocaust. When weapons become the hottest export of the world’s only superpower, and diplomats work as salesmen for the defense industry, the whole world is recklessly endangered. If we must have a military, it belongs entirely in the public sector. No one should profit from mass death and destruction.

–Ellen Brown, author of ‘Web of Debt’ and president of the Public Banking Institute

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/nano-second-midnight/5809546