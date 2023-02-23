Blow-up of Nord Stream I and II: Did the German Chancellor and the President of the European Commission Betray the People of Germany and Europe?

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, February 23, 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Betrayal by politicians of their compatriots, the very people who trust them, who may have voted for them and who pay with their taxes for their wages and livelihoods, must be one of humanity’s most miserable crimes. It is so “low”, there is no word that adequately describes the absolute absence of ethics, morals and souls of such people.

Other than they are soulless, without ethics and without morals.

They may be rare, but such people and politicians do exist. They are in high demand by the oligarch-elitists and the masters of deceit and of corporate finance, operating from the dark, the Deep State, ruling through their executing organs, Washington / the White House; the World Economic Forum (WEF), WHO, the FED, the European Union / EU Commission – and, finally, via the Bank for International Settlement (BIS).

A reminder: In the 1930s and 40s, the BIS channeled US funding to Germany’s Reichsbank (Central Bank) to finance Hitler’s war against the Soviet Union. Today, the BIS is literally the Central Bank of (almost) all Central Banks.

*

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and unelected President of the EU Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, meet the profile of such sought-after traitors. It took the obscure Powers that Be months of vetting the candidacy of the two for their designated jobs of respectively, Chancellor of Germany and President of the European Commission (EC).

They way these tasks have to be carried out, they are jobs of “integrity” to the obscure, to the Deep State, to the Death Cult that seems to be running our world – for now.

The latter, Ms. Von der Leyen, proved her disloyalty to the European people by ordering in September 2022 4.5 billion doses of Pfizer covid vaxxes for a European population of about 450 million – about ten jabs per person. These are billions of people’s tax euros paid to Pfizer for a totally invalid and highly dangerous experimental mRNA injection.

And this after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has openly recognized that Pfizer vaxxes are not preventing the covid “disease”, nor the spread of covid. He also acknowledged the serious side effects that the mRNA experimental injections may have.

Instead of immediately calling off all the vaccination programs around the globe to protect what’s left of unvaxxed people, especially children, mankind’s future generation, von der Leyen puts more fuel into the vaxx bulldozer so that more people suffer, lose their immunity, become ill and may die. Not to mention the utter corruption behind the 4.5 billion doses deal – so far unpunished. Von der Leyen keeps her illustrious position of hypocrisy and falsehood.

However, today the focus is on the former, on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his fore-knowledge of the Nord Stream Pipeline blow-up.

As a precursor to what will follow, Madame Von der Leyen was fully aware, involved and up-to-date as a compatriot and ally of Olaf Scholz’s, having gone through the same Schwab / WEF Academy for Young Global Leaders (YGL). On top of it, Ursula von der Leyen is also on the WEF’s Board of Trustees. She is deeply committed to the Agenda WEF / UN 2030.

How much advance knowledge did Chancellor Scholz have about the blow-up of Nord Stream 2 on 26 September 2022?

Notwithstanding some lacking precisions in Seymour Hersh’s article – see this – during a joint Press Conference by President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on February 7, 2022, about two weeks before Russia’s Special Action on Ukraine, Joe Biden said these precise words, “If Russia invades, there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2, we will bring an end to it.”

When a reporter asked how exactly he intended to do it, given that the project was within the control of Germany, Biden just said, “I promise we will be able to do it.”

Mr. Scholz, standing next to Biden, answered the same question, saying something like, “we are in this together”. (See Michel Chossudovsky’s detailed analysis and video interview)

This – “we are in this together” – would indicate that they talked about and agreed before on how to stop Nord Stream 2. If you were a German businessman in manufacturing, who depends on cheap Russian gas to remain internationally competitive, or a simple German or European citizen, whose winter heating depends on Russian gas, wouldn’t these words alone already indicate an utmost betrayal by Scholz of the German and European people?

Europe depends about 40% on Russian gas. The percentage in Germany in 2021 may be in excess of 50%.

On 22 February 2022, two days before the Russian military action on Ukraine, Chancellor Scholz called off the completion of Nord Stream 2 which at that time was scheduled to be ready for Russian gas deliveries within about three months. See this.

The Russian military intervention on Ukraine’s constant aggression on the 95% Russian Donbass population – ever since the 2014 western- / US- / NATO-instigated Maidan coup, as well as on Ukraine’s dozens of US-funded bio-weapon laboratories – took place only two days later, on 24 February 2022.

Did Olaf Scholz have previous knowledge of the date and timing of the Russian military action?

There were many omissions or unanswered questions in Sy Hersh’s article (above), some of which were cleared up by a follow-up interview of Hersh’s by journalist Fabian Scheidler. See this interview for more details.

What emerged from this Hersh–Scheidler conversation is that Gordon Sullivan, a member of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, was leading an “interagency group” that met in December 2021 secretly to figure out what “actions” to take, i.e. how to destroy the pipelines.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland – remember, “f*ck Europe” – who had been deeply involved in the infamous US- / NATO-instigated February 2014 Ukraine Maidan Coup and in every step from then to now, talked already earlier about “we can do it” – meaning destroying the pipelines.

From the Hersh–Scheidler conversation expired that the decision to blow up the gas ducts was taken around 20 January 2022.

These are Sy Hersh’s words in his conversation with Fabian Scheidler,

“And then the president as well, with Olaf Scholz, said on February 7 [referring to the joint Biden-Scholz Press Conference] that we could do it. Scholz said nothing specific; he was vague. But a question that I would ask Scholz, if I had a parliamentary hearing, is this: Did President Biden tell you about this? Did he tell you at that time why he was so confident he could blow it up? We didn’t have a plan yet, but we knew we had the capability to do it.”

This question is, indeed, crucial. To what extent was Olaf Scholz – and by association Madame von der Leyen – involved in the decision-making process? In any case, it is almost sure that Scholz knew already about it at the 7 February 2022 Press Conference, when he told the asking journalist “We are in this together”.

The unelected President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, was without the slightest doubt fully on board with the decision – to the detriment of citizens of Germany and Europe.

Mr. Scholz also knew that the overall WEF / UN Agenda 2030 included destructionand deindustrialization of Germany as a precursor to annihilation of the European economy. He was also aware that Germany’s corporate manufacturing community, and, of course, the public at large, were completely against such measures.

Olaf Scholz also knows about the close links the German business community has with Russia and may have suspected, even above and beyond the US-CIA suspicions, that these close ties may find ways of accessing Russian gas.

As an obedient scholar of Klaus Schwab’s WEF, might it then be too far-fetched to speculate that Mr. Scholz himself may have given Washington, the Biden Administration, a hint in the direction of “blowing-up” the pipelines – “just to be sure”?

Knowing by now, the degree of traitors of the German and European people Scholz and von der Leyen are, this is, of course, just pure speculation. It’s left to the reader to form his or her own opinion.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image is from The Unz Review

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/blow-up-nord-stream-i-ii-did-german-chancellor-president-european-commission-betray-people-germany-europe/5809695