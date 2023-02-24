Alberta Government Deleted Data on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries, Canadian Children Are Now Dying Suddenly

Interview with Talk Truth. Excess deaths are skyrocketing in Alberta, Canada.

By Dr. William Makis

Global Research, February 24, 2023

COVID Intel

***

Talk Truth has been at the forefront of breaking the Canadian mainstream media’s wall of silence on excess deaths, COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths, and sudden and unexpected deaths of Canadian doctors and Canadian children.

Talk Truth is hosted by Allan Hunsperger and Corri Hunsperger. They have interviewed Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. David Martin, and Canadian doctors Dr. Roger Hodkinson and Dr. Charles Hoffe, among many others.

I have done several interviews with Talk Truth, the links to which are included below:

February 20, 2023 – Alberta government deleted COVID-19 injury data, Canadian children are now dying suddenly (click here). Video Below.

– December 20, 2022 – COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated kids have damaged immune systems and are struggling with influenza, strep, RSV infections (click here).

December 19, 2022 – Canadian doctor sudden deaths update, Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons advises Ontario doctors to put their unvaccinated patients on psychiatric medication (click here).

November 2, 2022 – Fully COVID-19 vaccinated Canadian doctors are dying suddenly and unexpectedly (click here).

*

