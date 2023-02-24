An Ever-More Fractured World: The Russia-China Relationship Contributes to Stabilizing The International Order. Peter Koenig

By Press TV and Peter Koenig

February 24, 2023

Background by PressTV

The Russian president has hailed cooperation between his country and China, describing it as an important step in stabilizing the international situation.

The cooperation in the international arena between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation, as we have repeatedly underlined, plays an important role in stabilizing the international situation.

Vladimir Putin made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Chinese top foreign policy advisor, Wang Yi in Moscow. He added the two countries are reaching new milestones in cooperation and development.

China’s top diplomat, for his part, expressed Beijing’s readiness to strengthen strategic partnership and cooperation with Moscow. He stressed that such a partnership is not directed against any third party.

Wang also met with the Russian Foreign Minister earlier on Wednesday. In the meeting, Sergei Lavrov highlighted the two countries’ solidarity despite what he called the high turbulence on the world stage. He also stressed both sides’ readiness to defend each other’s interests based on international law.

PressTV: What is your assessment of the enhanced Russia-China Cooperation?

Peter Koenig: President Putin is absolutely right – this newly enhanced Russia-China relationship and cooperation does not only strengthen joint policy interests and the strategic partnership of the two countries, but may be an important step for the stability of the international order.

We are living in an ever-more fractured world, where the western elite – the “power-holders” — make the rules, often way detached from international laws. They call it the “rules-based order”, meaning that it is complete lawlessness, rules made by the west according to their going interests, that are imposed upon the world.

The powerful make their own laws, as they see fit, and since they have all means of power and money at their disposal – to coerce countries, governments, politicians into what they want to achieve, nobody dares to intervene, let alone oppose these “rulers”.

In a counter position, Moscow and Beijing remain committed to building a multipolar world. This was once more confirmed by Wang Yi, China’s State Councilor. During his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, he said specifically, “Despite the volatility of the state of international affairs, China and Russia are firmly and resolutely working towards a multipolar world.”

On the other hand, the west is rather keen on disruptive moves, mostly led by Washington, but often carried out by multi-billionaire oligarchs – for example, by George Soros and his “Open Society Foundation”.

Take the recent Munich Security Conference – MSC23 (Feb 17, 2023 – Feb 19, 2023). Mr. Soros, was invited comes to the “Security Conference”to attack India, because India has established an ever-stronger alliance with Russia and has refused imposing western sanctions on Russia. Soros openly criticized India, with the goal of bringing “regime change” to India — what is this?

Fortunately, India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, clearly told Soros off – asking him, something to the extent, who elected you, and who invited you to bring about unrest to this community of security seeking nations?

The China-Russia alliance is a strong sign that the world has other options than the deceptive western powers – aiming at a One World Order – for a western empire, led by the US, intent to rule all and everything.

Thanks to Russia and China this will not happen.

In addition, there are other and new strengthened alliances between China and Iran – with Iran being a prime candidate to becoming a BRICS-plus member; and through the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative which as a new priority extends particularly to Iran and to the BRICS-plus countries, bringing them closer into the eastern “fold” – under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) economic and strategic defense guidance.

Talking about BRICS–plus – this group of countries are slated to become anever-stronger force. The current BRICS make up for about 40% of the world population and are controlling 25% of the world’s GDP. With strong support from the China-Russia alliance, via the Belt and Road… BRI for short – they are a new alliance of the New Eastern Horizon.

In other words – Russia and China are expanding alliances – so that other countries in the West, who are fed-up with the western sanction-prone regimes have other choices for their socioeconomic development – namely the eastern alliances, especially the strong Russia-China union – and, on top of it – being associated with a de-dollarized economy.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

