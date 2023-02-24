RFK Jr :138 Companies Involved in COVID Vaccine. “They’re all military contractors.”

RFK Jr. confirms the work of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt

By Alexandra Bruce

Global Research, February 24, 2023

Forbidden Knowledge TV 23 February 2023

RFK Jr says,

“There were 138 companies that were involved in manufacturing and distributing the vaxxine. They’re all military contractors. The Pentagon and the National Security Agency ran the entire pandemic response.

“Pfizer and Moderna don’t really own those vaxxines. They slap their labels on ’em but it was a Pentagon project.”

This confirms the work of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, who showed how the Pentagon’s Operation Warp Speed was able to completely circumvent Federal Health Regulations by using what’s called in bureaucratic-speak, an “Other Transaction Authority”, which they used to contract with the bioweapons manufacturers to literally produce the bioweapon.

This was discovered in Pfizer’s motion to dismiss Brook Jackson’s case, when they attached another contract called an Other Transaction Authority – OTA contract – saying in effect, they had no obligation to conduct valid clinical trials because the only goods and services they were providing to the US government, according to this contract are a “large scale manufacturing demonstration for a prototype”.

Under the terms of the OTA, Pfizer may have had no obligation to conduct a valid clinical trial or to be in compliance with any of the regulations that govern clinical trials. In other words, OTA did for the financial contracting side, what EUA did to the drug regulation side.

In short, the fake “clinical trials” were a PSYOP to convince people to get the injections.

Featured image: Pfc. Shaniah Edwards, Medical Detachment, prepares to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to soldiers and airmen at the Joint Force Headquarters, February 12, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leona C. Hendrickson – Source.)

The original source of this article is Forbidden Knowledge TV

Copyright © Alexandra Bruce, Forbidden Knowledge TV, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/rfk-jr-138-companies-involved-covid-vaccine-all-military-contractors/5809886