Mobilizing Against War. The Criminalization of War. Endorse and Support CKUW and the GRNH

By Michael Welch, Ken Stone, and Scott Price

Global Research, February 25, 2023

“You see, the United States doesn’t want Iraq disarmed. The United States wants Saddam Hussein gone!” – Scott Ritter (Feb. 4, 2003) [1]

“These are right-wing neo-Nazi extremists, many of whom have swastikas and other Nazi symbols tattooed on their bodies. This is where they tormented the Russian-speaking population for the past eight years. They are now in the process of being killed or captured by the Russians. This is what “de-Nazification” looks like.” – Scott Ritter (March 23, 2022) [2]

February 24th marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. [3]

It also marks the twentieth anniversary of a month of record turnouts against the expected war in Iraq by the United States, the United Kingdom, and their so-called “coalition of the willing.” [4]

And it also marks the last day of Fundrive 2023, put on by station CKUW which hosts the Global Research News Hour! [5]

Mobilizing against war is one of the major themes of the decade old radio program, and the Global Research website that spawned it. Our main approach is finding the path toward the latest military offensive as being motivated by purposes other than “self-defence” or freeing a foreign people from oppression. [6]

In the case of Iraq twenty years ago, while politicians and the major media were concluding the reason was essentially the nefarious weapons of mass destruction Saddam Hussein was secretly building and stockpiling, Global Research and community radio stations like CKUW in Winnipeg relayed factual statements from individuals like Scott Ritter to the effect that these arguments had no merit. If it wasn’t for these alternative outlets and the thorough and informed information they presented, the general population would have been surprised about the absence of WMDs once the Iraqi president was captured and ousted from power.

What are the same entities saying about the Ukraine War twenty years later? Vladimir Putin out of frustration at Ukraine turning attention away from their long-standing relationship with Russia toward the European Union, decided to take control of the country directly with an invasion and kill any and every soldier that stood in his way. Global Research and the Global Research News Hour corrected this “analysis” by mentioning the war as actually a “proxy-war” between the U.S./NATO and Russia. That Russia was not emboldened to re-build the former Soviet Union as some of the major media had been postulating as a possibility. Russia was defending itself against the expansion of NATO right to Russia’s next-door neighbour, very much against a promise made to Soviet leader Gorbachev three decades ago.

Among the differences between the war of today and the war of twenty years ago – the U.S. is taking on Russia, a country that demonstrated itself eminently capable of defending itself militarily. In addition, the country is equipped with thousands of nuclear weapons. The threat of a nuclear strike, and consequently a human species exterminating nuclear exchange with the United States, is as high now as at any time in our history.

On this special edition of the Global Research News Hour, we will not only point to the similarities and differences between these major military offensives past and present, but we will also highlight the personal recollections of host and producer Michael Welch, and his commitment then and now to put an end to war through the magic of radio informed antiwar activism. This marks a special fund-raising episode for the show and the radio station broadcasting it.

This program features a clip from a show in the past year. There will be a live interview with Ken Stone of the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War who is supporting this weekend’s special actions in Canada to bring the War in Ukraine to an end, as well as a panel discussion connecting the dots between the Ukraine War and other U.S./NATO imperialist agendas all over West Asia. It will also broadcast an interview with one of four Indigenous chiefs in Ontario signing a Mutual Cooperation Agreement to defend their territory from mining exploration without their consent.

Chief Donny Morris represents Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, one of four signing the Mutual Cooperation Agreement on January 31, 2023.

Ken Stone is a long time antiwar, anti-racism, environmental and labour activist, resident in Hamilton. He is Treasurer of the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Scott Price is the Program Director of CKUW.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 381)

