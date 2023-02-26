The Pfizer Vaccine: A Tale of Two Reports. “Money vs. Mortality”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, February 26, 2023

Minor edits. February 20, 2023

.

“Profits in the billions of dollars were the driving-force behind this diabolical agenda. “Killing is Good Business”. What we are witnessing is a crime against humanity on an unprecedented scale, affecting the lives of the entire population of our planet”.

Introduction

This morning I received an interesting document: Pfizer 2022 Full Year Financial Report, which in my mind as an economist trained in correlation analysis raises some important issues.

There are two Pfizer reports

One deals with Money, the other which is “confidential” deals with Mortality and Morbidity resulting from Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine.

The Full Year Revenues Report is a public document. It assesses Pfizer’s impressive “financial performance” It is also intended to be consulted by potential investors, reported by financial analysts and the media.

The second is Pfizer’s “Confidential” Report which gives you a glimpse of the “performance” of Pfizers’s Covid-19 Vaccine: i.e. mortality and morbidity. Released in October 2021 under Freedom of Information. You were not supposed to see it. And it is not reported by the media.

Is there a causal relationship between Pfizer’s record of $100.3 billion revenues (full year 2022) and the mRNA vaccine’s upward trend in adverse events and mortality Worldwide, affecting 8 billion people.

Is there a relationship? Is there a correlation. It’s statistics 101.

This upward trend in mortality and morbidity is the source of tremendous profit resulting from the enforcement of the mRNA vaccine by national governments all over the World. The evidence is overwhelming. It is the largest vaccine program in World history targeting the entire World population of 8 billion people.

This interview of Michel Chossudovsky with Caroline Mailloux of Lux Media was conducted on February 24, 2023

MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY – PFIZER: DEATH vs PROFITS

It’s a multibillion dollar operation Worldwide.

In the word of Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer:

“2022 was a record-breaking year for Pfizer, not only in terms of revenue and earnings per share, which were the highest in our long history, but more importantly, in terms of the percentage of patients who have a positive perception of Pfizer and the work we do.

Click Here to read the Pfizer Full Year 2022 Revenues Report

A Multibillion Dollar Bonanza

The Pfizer Full Year 2022 Financial Report does not provide details on the global marketing of the Pfizer’s Vaccine.

Below is an analysis of the Worldwide marketing of the Covid vaccine by Big Pharma, with Pfizer in the lead. From the outset in November 2020, the objective was to fully vaccinate (with several doses) every single person on the planet: a population of 8 billion people.

In numerous countries, pressured unduly by Big Pharma, corrupt national governments implemented policies of social enforcement and acceptance. Moreover, the devastating health impacts of the Covid-19 vaccine have been the object of systematic denial by the heath authorities as well as the media.

This whole process is “profit driven” in the billions, sustained by scientific fraud and disinformation.

Worldwide “Big Money” Vaxx Operation

Over a two year period, more than 12.9 billion vaccine doses were administered across 184 countries (Bloomberg, September 21, 2022, see graph below).

Recorded September 21, 2022: 12.9 Million doses adminstered (mid December 2020- September 21, 2022)

The estimate of the daily increase of the number of doses was roughly 7.07 million doses a day. (October 2022).

At the time of writing (February 20, 2023), the estimated number of doses Worldwide is of the order of 14 billion, for a total World population of 8 billion people. (1.75 doses per person for a World population of 8 billion)

The scale and social impact of this vaccine operation are beyond description.

The Unspoken Truth: We are dealing with a highly profitable multibillion dollar operation which is predicated on increased levels of vaccine related mortality and morbidity.

Pfizer/ Biontech Moderna tend to dominate the Global Market.

(See EU graph below)

The initial unit cost per dose may vary from one country to another.

Assuming a price of $20.00 for each vaccine dose, (approximate price of Pfizer/ Moderna paid by the U.S government at the outset in mid-December 2020) the aggregate sales Worldwide of the Covid-19 vaccine with Pfizer in the lead would be of the order of 280 billion dollars.

The US federal government over a two year period (December 2020- December 2022 purchased 1.2 billion doses of Pfizer and Moderna Covid Vaccine doses for a US population of 339 million people, at a cost of $25.3 billion, i.e at a purchase price of $20.69 per dose.”

Expensive “Killer Vaccine”

By far Pfizer-BioNTech is the largest distributor in both the US and the EU, followed by Moderna, which operates in a de facto partnership with Pfizer.

The population of the European Union is of the order of 450 Million. Pfizer/Moderna already account for the sale of 818.28 million doses (almost twice the population of the EU, i.e. 1.8 doses per person). (see graph below). The total number of doses in the EU is 908, 66 million (twice the population of the EU)

And another big contract is now being negotiated with EU government officials who are fully aware that the Covid-19 vaccine has resulted in an upward trend of mortality and morbidity.

Ursula von der Leyen: “Mrs. 4.5 Billion Doses”

The price of each vaccine dose has been negotiated directly with the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen, who’s is known to be corrupt.

The broader objective of Pfizer’s CEO Dr. Bourla is to negotiate a 4.5 billion vaccine doses contract for a EU population of 450 million, In other words, 10 doses per person. These are additional doses to those already purchased by the EU (In excess of 800 million)

Mislav Kolakusic, a Croatian member of parliament (MEP) in October 2022 denounced the planned purchase of 4.5 billion doses of the Covid-19 “vaccine” negotiated with EU President Ursula von Der Leyen for 450 million EU residents. 10 doses per person. i.e. “the biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind.”

Kolakusic jokingly called European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen “Mrs. 4.5 Billion Doses” because she is the one responsible for this massive fraud on the European people, many of whom are none the wiser that it even happened.

And now what Pfizer wants is to increase the price per dose to between $110 and $130. Pfizer Moderna have:

“signalled likely ranges that are three to four times greater than the pre-purchased [US] federal price for the bivalent booster”.

This increase in the price of the Covid-19 vaccine relies on a sustained fear campaign. Will it result in a renewed multibillion dollar bonanza for Big Pharma? What would be the likely impacts on Covid-19 vaccine related Excess Mortality? (See Part II below)

Click Here to read the Pfizer Full Year 2022 Revenues Report

Specific details on the revenues resulting from this sale of billions of doses of the vaccine are not outlined in Pfizer’s Financial Report.

According to David Denton, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President:

“I am very pleased with our fourth- quarter performance, which was highlighted by strong operational growth from [Covid-19 Vaccine] Paxlovid, Prevnar 20, [Pfizer BionTech Covid-19 Vaccine] Comirnaty, Vyndaqel and [Covid related] Eliquis, as well as the inclusion of Nurtec ODT/Vydura and Oxbryta. (emphasis added)

.

Now let us turn our attention to the Second Report, namely Pfizer’s Confidential Report, entitled

“Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports”,

The report was made public under Freedom of Information in October 2021.

This report provides extensive data on pertaining to Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine related adverse events and deaths.

This is an internal confidential document which provides data on deaths and adverse events recorded by Pfizer from the outset of the vaccine project in December 2020 to the end of February 2021, namely a very short period (at most two and a half months).

A relatively large sample from numerous countries. Record of deaths and adverse events, categorized.

Read it carefully. It’s an internal document which has been declassified to the detriment of Pfizer. The report confirms extensive adverse effects (morbidity). It also confirms countless deaths, namely mortality.

Bear in mind that the data derived from Pfizer’s sample was collected over a short period of two and a half months. It does not assess the longer term impacts of the vaccine. A recent UKHSA Report confirms that “Covid vaccines significantly increase the risk of hospitalization in months 7-9 after vaccination”

The data from mid-December 2020 to the end of February 2021 unequivocally confirms “Manslaughter”.

Based on the evidence, Pfizer had the responsibility to cancel and withdraw the “vaccine” on March 1, 2021, upon review of the results of its own confidential report (Mortality and Adverse Events).

The report is in the public domaine. And you can consult it.

Both national governments and the media have failed to inform the public regarding this Confidential Pfizer report which comes straight from the “Horse’s Mouth”. The data is irrefutable.

Selected Excerpts from the Pfizer’s Confidential Report

This document provides an integrated analysis of the cumulative post-authorization safety data, including U.S. and foreign post-authorization adverse event reports received through 28 February 2021.

Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021 [in less than three months], there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events. Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404) Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.

As shown in Figure 1 [see below], the System Organ Classes (SOCs) that contained the greatest number (≥2%) of events, in the overall dataset, were General disorders and administration site conditions (51,335 AEs), Nervous system disorders (25,957), Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (17,283), Gastrointestinal disorders (14,096), Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders (8,476), Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders (8,848), Infections and infestations (4,610), Injury, poisoning and procedural complications (5,590), and Investigations (3,693)

emphasis added

Read the Complete Pfizer Confidential Report

III

GLOBAL CRIMINALITY

Pfizer Says it All. “Mea Culpa”

Pfizer was fully aware upon assessing the results of their own “confidential report” on March 1st, 2021 that the Worldwide marketing of their Covid-19 mRNA vaccine involving a target population of 8 billion people would result in an unprecedented upward wave in mortality and morbidity.

Pfizer had the choice of withdrawing and cancelling the roll-out of their deadly vaccine on March 1st, 2021.

Profits in the billions of dollars were the driving-force behind this diabolical agenda. “Killing is Good Business”. What we are witnessing is a crime against humanity on an unprecedented scale, affecting the lives of the entire population of our planet.

The WHO as well as some 190 national governments are complicit in the Covid vaccine roll-out. They had the responsibility of canceling the vaccine.

The Pfizer confidential report amply confirms that it is a “killer vaccine”.

I suggest you browse through this Confidential Report which was released under Freedom of Information.

The Worldwide Roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine Constitutes a Criminal Act.

Pfizer’s Worldwide marketing of the Covid-19 Vaccine beyond February 28th, 2021, is no longer an “Act of Manslaughter” or “Involuntary Homocide”. Once the decision was taken by Pfizer to implement the vaccine without taking into account the results of their “Confidential Report”, we are no longer dealing with “Involuntary Homicide”. “Murder as opposed to Manslaughter” implies “Criminal Intent”. From a legal standpoint it is an “Act of Murder”. Applied Worldwide to a target population of 8 billion people, it is Genocide.

What is contained in Pfizer’s “confidential” report (based on a large sample conducted internally, with compiled data from numerous countries) constitutes detailed evidence of the health impacts of Pfizer BioNTech’s “vaccine” pertaining to adverse events and mortality, including , numerous studies and peer reviewed reports, estimates of excess mortality resulting from the vaccine as well as from official sources: EudraVigilance (EU, EEA, Switzerland), MHRA (UK), VAERS (USA)

J’Accuse! The Gene-based “Vaccines” Are Killing People. Governments Worldwide Are Lying to You the People, to the Populations They Purportedly Serve

By Doctors for COVID Ethics, October 22, 2022

The “reliable data” contained in Pfizer Secret Report which emanates straight from the “Horse’s Mouth” can now be used to confront as well formulate legal procedures against Big Pharma, the governments, the WHO and the media.

Pfizer’s decision to distribute its Vaccine Worldwide was largely based on maximizing profit rather than minimizing mortality and morbidity, which is ultimately the object of vaccination.

Did You Know? Pfizer Has a Criminal Record

Of significance, never mentioned by the media or acknowledged by our governments, Pfizer is the only Pharmaceutical Company which has a criminal record with the US Department of Justice.

To consult the Department of Justice’ historic decision click screenshot below

How on earth can we trust a Big Pharma vaccine conglomerate which pleaded guilty to criminal charges by the US Department of Justice including “fraudulent marketing” and “felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act”?

People were never informed. Both the media and the governments “turned a blind eye”.

Today, we are not dealing with an issue of “fraudulent marketing”: The roll out of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine in December 2o2o is beyond criminality, it’s genocide.

$2.3 Billion Medical Fraud settlement with Pfizer.

Statement by DOJ Associate Attorney General Thomas Perelli (2009)

