Video: “I am ashamed to be a European” — MEPs Slam EU for Silence on Nord Stream Blasts

By New China TV

Global Research, February 27, 2023

New China TV 21 February 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

“This was a premeditated terrorist attack on European critical infrastructure (Nord Stream),” says @wallacemick, member of the European Parliament (MEP).

“I find it, frankly, jaw-dropping that the EU is not asking questions as to who is responsible,” says MEP Clare Daly.

Watch the video below.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is New China TV

Copyright © New China TV, New China TV, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-i-am-ashamed-european-meps-slam-eu-silence-nord-stream-blasts/5810079