Serbia Dangerously Close to Capitulation

By Drago Bosnic

Global Research, March 01, 2023

InfoBrics

For well over three decades, the political West has been exerting unprecedented pressure on Serbia. The incessantly belligerent and imperialist power pole invested decades and enormous resources to fragment and reduce Serbian ethnic space to only a fraction of what it was just 30 years ago. This was accomplished through the backing of various Neo-Nazi and terrorist groups and setting up their respective regimes in areas previously controlled by Serbia. These vassal entities would then conduct ethnic cleansing of native Serbs from the area, engineering their respective majorities in certain regions which would then be incorporated by the said NATO vassals or turned into new states and statelets by carving them up from Serbia.

A prominent example of this is the NATO-occupied Serbian province of Kosovo and Metohia, which the belligerent alliance took by force in 1999, after the illegal bombing that was the focal point of almost ten years of continuous US/NATO aggression.

Now, after over two decades of crawling US-backed separatist actions by the illegal narco-terrorist government in Pristina, the European Union is pushing the final solution that would be the last nail in the coffin of Serbia’s sovereignty. Months of tremendous pressure from the US, EU and NATO have pushed Belgrade to the brink. The previously veiled threats by Brussels and Washington DC have become as direct as they could possibly be, particularly since the start of Russia’s counteroffensive against NATO aggression in Europe.

Serbia’s continuous refusal to impose sanctions on Moscow is seen as nothing less than “heresy” in the political West. The small country is rather unique in this regard, as it’s still the only one in Europe that has not imposed them. The result is a constant exacerbation of the political West’s hostility towards Serbia, which is now being forced to finally renounce its well-over-a-millennium-old land occupied by NATO forces. The so-called Franco-German plan, in the works for several months now, means the de facto recognition of the illegal “State of Kosovo”. One of its points represents quite possibly the pinnacle of the utter hypocrisy and double standards the political West is well-known (or rather infamous) for.

Namely, Article 3 states that “the sides… …reaffirm the inviolability… …of the border existing between them and undertake fully to respect each other’s territorial integrity”. It’s rather laughable to suggest that Serbia’s territorial integrity will be “respected” by the very separatists aiming to take approximately 12% of its land (recognized by the UN). Worse yet, Serbia is now forced to “respect the territorial integrity” of the illegal US-backed narco-terrorist entity currently occupying its southern province. Unfortunately, the Serbian government has also been trying to circumvent Western pressure by voting for anti-Russian resolutions in the UN General Assembly, hoping to relieve at least some pressure from Washington DC and Brussels, but it’s now obvious all this was in vain.

In doing so, the Serbian government went against the vast majority of its own electorate, which is overwhelmingly pro-Russian (and has been for centuries).

For years, Belgrade has been trying to maintain its (official) neutrality, but as the political West operates under the “you’re either with us or against us” foreign policy framework, this is effectively considered “hostile” and now, the Serbian government is forced to make choices which will effectively mean political suicide in a country whose populace is well aware of the malice and harm caused by Washington DC and Brussels. And yet, even the attempts to appease the political West have been completely in vain, as the pressure on Serbia and its sovereignty and territorial integrity continues unabated.

On the anniversary of Russia’s special military operation, the UN General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution condemning Russia and “supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine”. Serbia was forced to vote in favor, meaning that Belgrade officially supports the territorial integrity of the illegal Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, but it violates its own by “respecting” the “territorial integrity” of the NATO-backed narco-terrorist entity in Pristina. To make matters worse, it is doing so while siding with the political West, the greatest threat to its very existence, against Russia, its only true ally in the international arena. The cognitive dissonance in this case is hardly comparable to any other geopolitical situation anywhere in the world.

Serbia is a perfect example that appeasement will not only fail to produce the desired results, but also backfire. Despite well over two decades of accepting virtually every political West’s “suggestion”, the blackmails continue. The very next step is extremely likely to be the termination of Republika Srpska, forcefully integrated into “independent” Bosnia and Herzegovina nearly 30 years ago.

Soon after, the question of sanctions against Russia will surely be presented as “vital” to Belgrade’s “Euro-Atlantic future”. And yet, even if Serbia accepts this, Washington DC and Brussels will certainly demand further subservience, including possible sanctions against China, another global power Serbia has good relations with.

Unfortunately, Serbia is a perfect example of how any attempt to maintain sovereignty and territorial integrity while trying to appease the political West is not only absurd, but also a dangerous fantasy that will always end in utter disaster for anyone attempting it. True sovereignty and independence can only be guaranteed with the complete dismantling of the political West and the emergence of the multipolar world order which would ensure that neocolonialism and imperialism are defeated once and for all. Sadly, there’s only one known way to achieve this.

*

Drago Bosnic is an independent geopolitical and military analyst.

The original source of this article is InfoBrics

Copyright © Drago Bosnic, InfoBrics, 2023

