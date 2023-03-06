Jaime C.

Documentary: Embarrassing Truth Behind the Global Food War

By South Front

Global Research, March 06, 2023

South Front 2 March 2023

For months, MSM and Western diplomatic talking heads are howling about how the military operation of ‘big bad Russia’ against the ‘peaceful and democratic’ Kiev regime is undermining the global food security.

In the shadows of this propaganda campaign, the so-called civilized world has in fact troubled food supplies to non-Western countries and even some European states in an attempt to cut off Russia and its new territories from the global food market.

The documentary below shines the light of truth on the situation behind the ongoing global food war.

The original source of this article is South Front

Copyright © South FrontSouth Front, 2023

