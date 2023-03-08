U.S. is Trying to “Hijack” Forthcoming G20 Meeting in India

By Karsten Riise

Global Research, March 08, 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

The G20 meeting in Bali became a failure, because the US insisted on bringing in discussions about war, guilt, pointing fingers into the G20 final communiqué. At the recent G20 Finance and Foreign Ministers meetings in India, the meetings were not only a failure, but a complete catastrophe. Not even a joint statement of any kind could be agreed upon among the G20 ministers. Dark for G20. Dark for India.

The USA is trying to hijack the G20 for hegemonic purposes – and the negative efforts of the US have sadly led to a catastrophe for the G20 in India. During an interview with Global Strategic & Defense News, the Indian scholar Dr. Preeti Sharma demonstrates how India is actually doing a very good job to solidify the work of the G20. And India is actively broadening the scope of institutions participating in this beyond the ministers. India is also doing a good work of seeking to involve the broader developing World (which must include Africa).

So India is doing a good job at preparing G20 – but India has not prevented the US from ramming and splitting the G20 which the US is determined to do. India tries to keep everybody together, which is commendable. But Indian politeness can also be a hindrance for India to speak up openly against what the US is doing against the G20.

The USA is steering the G20 directly towards an enormous train-accident at the G20 heads of states meeting 9-10 September 2023 in Delhi. Any international train-wreck in Delhi in September will have negative effect not only on the G20, but also on India’s image. Sad, but true. India therefore needs to think very hard already now in advance about HOW to deal with and preempt the US efforts to split G20 before the big meeting of G20 heads of states 9-10 September 2023.

Dr. Preeti Sharma in her exposition also does a good job to show that G20 was never about military or global power politics. This is an important reminder today, where the US is trying to do exactly that.

Maybe India should use her authority as chairman of G20 to make it clear to all members of G20 (incl. the USA), that the G20 is NOT and never was about geopolitical issues. G20 is about cooperation – not an arena to strive for hegemony. India is a powerful country, and India has a chance now to demonstrate her international power and standing. Perhaps India should try to get the majority of G20 on board to that before the heads of state meeting in September 2023. If India succeeds in doing so, the majority of G20 will signal to the US that they beforehand reject any US attempts to hijack the G20 before the next heads of state meeting. There simply must be some basic agreements about what can and cannot be discussed before the G20 in September – or else no meeting.

What I propose will do a double favor. It will save the G20 – and India will clearly manifest herself as a global leader speaking on basis of basic values with the aim of keeping international discussions on a constructive path.

Doing what I propose here will of course mean that India will create a row – especially with the USA. But budging now will only make things worse with an almost certain international humiliation for India at G20 in September 2023. Better for India to do the big talk now, take the unavoidable tough talk with the USA here and now. Doing so now instead of putting the head into the bush will give the waves time to calm, and any scratches happening today will be preferable to a damaging train-wreck for India and the G20 at the heads of state meeting in Sept. 2023. And if the US continues to insist on blowing up the G20 completely, then better it happens bit-by-bit over the next months, and not when the cameras transmit it live from Delhi to all the World in September.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from the author

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Karsten Riise, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/india-must-assume-authority-now-g20/5811298