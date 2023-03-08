Women’s Rights and the Revolutionary Association of Women of Afghanistan (RAWA)

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, March 08, 2023

The Revolutionary Association of Women of Afghanistan (RAWA) defines and promotes Women’s Rights in a broader anti-war context which confronts the tenets of US imperialism.

From the outset in 1979 of what was designated as the Soviet-Afghan War, the CIA provided covert support to both Al Qaeda and the Taliban, with the unspoken mandate to undermine women’s rights as well as destroy the very foundations of Afghanistan as a progressive secular nation state.

The US-NATO invasion on October 7, 2001 was based an an outright lie, namely that Afghanistan had attacked America on September 11, 2001.

The derogation of women’s rights in Afghanistan was the direct result of Washington’s diabolical military and intelligence agenda, the intent of which was to transform Afghanistan into an Islamic proxy state.

This was instrumented by closing down public schools and replacing them with koranic schools.

Education in Afghanistan in the years preceding the Soviet-Afghan war was largely secular. The number of CIA sponsored religious schools (madrasahs) increased from 2,500 in 1980 to over 39,000.

USAID generously financed the process of religious indoctrination, largely to secure the demise of secular institutions. Confirmed by the Washington Post: …The United States spent millions of dollars to supply Afghan schoolchildren with textbooks filled with violent images and militant Islamic teachings, …

… Published in the dominant Afghan languages of Dari and Pashtun, the textbooks were developed in the early 1980s under an AID grant to the University of Nebraska -Omaha and its Center for Afghanistan Studies. The agency spent $ 51 million on the university’s education programs in Afghanistan from 1984 to 1994.” (Washington Post, 23 March 2002, emphasis added)

The war against Afghanistan has extended over a period of more than forty years.

March 8, 2023, Women’s Day.

Our thoughts are with RAWA and the people of Afghanistan in their long-standing battle against US imperialism.

