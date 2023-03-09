Taiwan Family to be Compensated Over Pfizer Vaccine Death of Daughter

A committee awarded compensation to the family of a girl, even though her death could not be directly tied to the vaccination she received

By Lee I-chia

Global Research, March 09, 2023

Taipei Times 27 February 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Members of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) committee at their latest meeting agreed to provide compensation of NT$3.5 million (US$114,829) to the family of a child who died of fulminant myocarditis after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Ten of the 118 cases reviewed during the meeting were awarded compensation, including one case of adverse reaction after receiving a Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine and nine cases of adverse reactions after a COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the cases is a Taoyuan girl aged five to 11, who died of fulminant myocarditis after receiving her second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) spokesperson, said the girl lost consciousness three days after receiving the shot, and a cardiac ultrasound scan showed preserved systolic function, suggesting fulminant myocarditis.

A forensic autopsy found lymphocytic infiltration within her myocardial fibers, of which viral infection is the most common cause, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that is non-pathogenic, he said.

Click here to read the full article on Taipei Times.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from NaturalNews.com

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

Conservative Risk Benefit Analyses Decide Against COVID-19 Vaccination

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-3-0, Year: 2022, PDF Ebook, Pages: 164, 15 Chapters

Price: $11.50 Get yours for FREE! Click here to download.

We encourage you to support the eBook project by making a donation through Global Research’s DonorBox “Worldwide Corona Crisis” Campaign Page.

The original source of this article is Taipei Times

Copyright © Lee I-chia, Taipei Times, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/family-compensated-over-death-daughter/5810937