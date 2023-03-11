Food, Dispossession and Dependency. Resisting the New World Order (link)

Sickening Similarities In Police Assaults Evidence Resilience Of Racism Editor’s note: Exclusive new information about Mumia Abu-Jamal in the sidebar below. This article incorporates that information. Raw racism deeply embedded in law enforcement connects the fatal January 7, 2023 police beating of a Black man in Memphis, Tennessee with a vicious December 9, 1981 police assault on a Black man in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That […] Linn Washington

Conservatives Mangle Meaning Of Dr. King’s Message A few weeks before Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his legendary “I Have A Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, a major book publisher released a book that featured a collection of King’s sermons. One of the 17 sermons in that book contained a poignant warning from King that is critical for understanding the roots … Continue reading "Conservatives Mangle […] Linn Washington

Four Fact Sheets On A Forty Year Injustice Opening Statement: The controversial imprisonment of Mumia Abu-Jamal for the December 1981 murder of a Philadelphia policeman is an infamous example of corrupted legal process where police, prosecutors, judges and other authorities have engaged in documented misconduct for decades. In the Abu-Jamal case, Philadelphia police unlawfully manufactured evidence o […] Linn Washington

A short history of America and the world Between the turn of the screw And the twist of the knife Between the Twist of the twister And Dylan’s simple twist of fate There sometimes arise opportunities To own the life that was given us by our mothers To make headway against The semi generated wind of the highway of the one-way life. Against … Continue reading "A short history of America and the […] Gary Lindorff