Georgia Protests: One More Regime Change, ” Then Ukraine, Now Georgia”

In the Caucasus Republic of Georgia there is right now an exact replay of the coup d’etat of Maidan in the year 2014. The frontiers of NATO have to be shifted to the east at all costs

By Hermann Ploppa

Global Research, March 15, 2023

It is rattling again in the box.

In Tbilisi, the capital of the small Caucasus republic of Georgia, crowds gather on the streets. They carry oversized EU flags and flags of Ukraine through the avenues and project “Slava Ukraina!” on the buildings. Anti-Russian slogans everywhere. In the Georgian parliament, there are scuffles between the government and the opposition. The stumbling block is a bill that has just been discussed in Parliament and is still a long way from being able to come into force. The ruling party alliance “Georgian Dream” only wants donations from abroad to Georgian political parties and foundations to be reported to the authorities at the moment if they exceed one fifth of the total donations of these parties and foundations. Transparency is actually an integral part of any true democracy. However, some interested circles in Georgia are artificially upset about it. The protesters point to similar laws in Russia or Azerbaijan, which supposedly would give free rein to autocratic rule. Giga Bokeria from the European Georgian Party is among the protesters:

“This law, which targets civil society, is just part of the bigger picture, bigger anatomy of the treason, when we have a regime which sees the West and the Free World as our enemy, and tries to cultivate this Putinist idea in our society and betrays the future of Georgia.” [1]

The hatred and aggressiveness of the young rioters is disproportionate to the declared cause. It’s not about a drastic increase in electricity and gas prices. Not about the destruction of the livelihoods of the middle class, farmers or workers. Incidentally, the law is fairly closely modeled on the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which was enacted in 1938 and was only used again in 2017 against the broadcaster Russia Today [2]. With Putin’s money, Russia Today influenced the elections in such a way that the wrong man became President of the USA [3]. But as the ancient Romans said: what is permitted to the god Jupiter is far from being permitted to cattle. If the Georgian government does the same as the US government – that’s not possible!

In any case, the Georgian government was now so intimidated by the violence of the protest that the draft law was quickly withdrawn. But that in no way mitigates the aggressiveness of this street protest. The street fighters announced: we’ll keep going, no matter what ever will happen [4]! So it’s definitely not about preventing a law that you don’t see the point of. Here, the classic screenplay of a regime change theater staged by the West is unfolding before our eyes. The current events in Tbilisi are strikingly similar to the fateful events on Kiev’s Maidan Square in 2014. Here the notorious travel circus of the pro-American regime change network is mercilessly striking.

These service providers of ongoing pro-American hegemony. These include private public relations agencies, management consulting firms, strategy departments of large banks, as well as the networks of transatlantic foundations and think tanks such as the European Council on Foreign Relations, the German Marshall Fund of the US. Closely followed by the Carnegie Foundation, Freedom House and Soros Foundation. Just all those cliques that were meant by the recently failed transparency law, and who then flexed their muscles mightily.

There is plenty of money for changing governments. We know from the intercepted phone call between Victoria Nuland and the US Ambassador to Ukraine. There is talk of five billion dollars to oust the hated Ukrainian President Yanukovych and from this the US government derives the right to determine that “Klitsch” Klitschko should not hand over the new Ukrainian head of government as a western puppet , but Poroshenko[5] Everywhere in the late capitalist chaos economies there is a broad segment of unemployed proles who can be provided with earnest money at any hour of the day or night, in order to then organize riots under every imaginable and unimaginable slogan.

State flag of Ukraine behind a wall of anonymous protesters in Kyiv, Ukraine. Events of February 18, 2014 (Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0)

The images are the same: then Ukraine, now Georgia. At that time, Yanukovych also wanted to bring Ukraine under the umbrella of the European Union. But he also wanted to maintain good relations with Russia. But that’s what the western NATO-fellows don’t want for the hell of it. So Yanukovych had to be ousted with a dirty coup. The same now in Georgia. The Georgian Dream government also wanted to bring the country into the European Union and even into NATO. While maintaining good relations with Russia. According to a pro-American reading, this is not possible at all, as we heard from a transatlantic Georgian politician at the beginning of this article.

Georgia also has problems with two breakaway republics. First, there is the Republic of South Ossetia in the interior. The Ossetians are culturally related to the Iranians and feel alien in the Georgian community. And then Abkhazia. A country on the beautiful coast of the Black Sea, with beautiful beaches to relax.

Both republics became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 2008, the then Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, a staunch ally of the West, wanted to use military raids to bring these two republics home to the Reich. To everyone’s surprise, Russia did not remain passive this time and so not allowed the NATO border to be moved further east. Russia countered this attack and after five days had driven the Georgian troops out of the two republics.

This embarrassment was to severely damage Saakashvili’s political reputation. But the opposition couldn’t do much against Saakashvili at the time. It was divided, at odds and condemned to political impotence. At that moment Bidzina Ivanishvili appeared. Ivanishvili is Georgian, but made a lot of money in Russia during the Yeltsin era and is now ranked 153rd among the richest people in the world by Fortune magazine, with personal wealth estimated at $6.4 billion. However, Ivanishvili did not become a billionaire in Russia by stealing the national wealth of the Russians like the other oligarchs, but relatively respectably by importing electronics from the West and then selling them back in Russia. Ivanishvili had returned to Georgia and donated a significant part of his wealth to the common good. Now the billionaire, with an awareness of the social commitment of his property, had the necessary money and also the necessary strategic intelligence to bring together the divided opposition to the party alliance Georgian Dream. This alliance was now able to replace the NATO man Saakashvili in democratic elections. Twice Ivanishvili was head of government for a short time, but only to put the new government on the right track. When that was done, he resigned and left government to other people.

The Georgian Dream government has now reformed some of the worst pro-market excesses of the Saakashvili era. Financial help is available for those in need. The privatized health care system is now backed up by state measures so that the poor can once again afford medical care. As with Yanukovych, not that much has changed in foreign policy. Membership in the European Union and even in NATO is also sought under the government of the Georgian Dream. At the same time, the government makes it clear that Georgia is interested in good economic, cultural and political relations with Russia.

And that is exactly what cannot be conveyed to the Western community of values. There can only be one way for Georgia now: unconditional total war against Russia. The more difficult the military situation in Ukraine becomes for the Zelensky regime, the more important it becomes for the West to carry out a military pincer attack on Russia, carried out by Ukraine in cooperation with Georgia. We now understand all the better the rush and doggedness with which the downfall of the Georgian dream is now being pursued. Time is running out for the ambitions of NATO in that region [6]. And while in other countries the oligarchs are just gross and corrupt and nobody sheds a tear for them, Ivanishvili is a multi-billionaire with personal decency and enormous strategic intelligence.

So it’s no wonder that the full extent of the transatlantic hatred is not sparked off at the Georgian government, but against the person of Ivanishvili. The European Parliament in Strasbourg didn’t shy away from publishing a six-page resolution on June 9 of last year against the Georgian government and against Ivanishvili in particular. There is talk again of “eroding freedom of the press”. A phenomenon that, as is well known, we do not have in the West, right? Ivanishvili would maintain “personal and business ties with the Kremlin.” That was coupled, squire-style, with twelve “recommendations” on what Georgia must do in order to be graciously admitted to the European Union. A Lithuanian MEP said that by calling for de-oligarchization one explicitly means “de-Ivanishvilization”. And on December 14 last year, the European Parliament went one step further and called for Ivanishvili to be sanctioned for obstructing “political progress” in Georgia and for helping Russia bypass anti-Russian sanctions.

But that’s not all. Ivanishvili had deposited a significant part of his assets with the now compromised major Swiss bank Credit Suisse. First, Ivanishvili is massively deprived of funds by a criminal investment advisor. But that was not aimed at Ivanishvili. The criminal investment advisor was responsible for the investment advice of oligarchs living in Russia at Credit Suisse. The investment advisor has now been convicted and committed suicide two years ago [7]. While this is more of a “shit happens!” department, further amounts in the three-digit million range have not been paid back to Ivanisschvili by the fund consulting firms of the Credit Suisse Group for flimsy reasons to this day. This happened partly in connection with the European Parliament’s demands for sanctions, which, however, have not yet been implemented by the European Commission [8]. Ivanishvili is now suing Credit Suisse for $800 million in damages for lost investment opportunities. He has announced that if the lawsuit is successful, this money will be given to the solidarity community of Georgians for social purposes [9].

Another event is hotly debated in Georgia. Rumor has it that US Ambassador Kelly Degnan invited billionaire Ivanishvili to a three-hour talk on March 29 last year. During this conversation, Ms. Degnan is said to have offered to help Mr. Iwanischwili to return the money he had been holding at Credit Suisse. The condition, however, is that Georgia should enter the war against Russia on the side of Ukraine and use a considerable contingent of soldiers for this purpose. Rumors speak of 200,000 Georgian soldiers. But Ivanishvili politely but firmly refused. To this day we don’t know what is behind these rumours. Ivanishvili published a letter to the Georgian people on July 27 last year, in which he comments on the conversation with Ms. Degnan [10]. As is his custom, Ivanishvili puts it very cautiously and diplomatically. The above deal is not directly mentioned. Ivanishvili stressed all the more emphatically in the letter that it was important to him to keep Georgia out of “the war”.

Clearly, anyone who wants to keep his country out of NATO’s war against Russia has to leave.

The alliance party Georgian Dream emerged from a real grassroots movement. In recent years, the Georgian Dream has failed miserably to keep in touch with the grassroots and to translate their wishes into compact politics that everyone can understand. Apparently, it is now not possible to bring its own clientele onto the streets.

The other serious mistake is that the Georgian Dream alliance has made the non-party diplomat Salome Zurabashvili president. Mrs. Surabashvili grew up in France as a French citizen and started a diplomatic career. She completed her political studies with none other than former presidential adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski at Columbia University in New York. Surabashvili became a Georgian citizen, and the people from the Georgian Dream were probably happy to have elected a politician with profound knowledge of foreign policy and international connections as president. However, the lady now has nothing better to do than to expressly support the regime change rioters in a video message from New York.

What should we do? We must now reconstruct and uncover the anatomy of the recurring regime change maneuvers and develop instructions on how to recognize such attacks on a country’s national integrity in good time and then take countermeasures. The long overdue transparency law that has just been blocked in Georgia would have been a long overdue step in this direction.

*

Featured image: Protesters in Tbilisi, 7 March 2023 (Licensed under the Public Domain)

