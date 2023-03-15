“Money Is No Mystery”. Towards a Massive Bank Crisis?

Five Lectures

By Emanuel Pastreich

Global Research, March 15, 2023

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and the following spectacle in which the media blares out about a massive bank crisis (without any hard figures for us to assess for ourselves) suggests that the parasite class is preparing for its war on money, the next step after COVID-19 of its war on citizens. After their destruction of the immune systems of Americans, and the dumbing down of the minds of Americans, they are ready to take over money completely.

Most likely, once all the banks are bankrupt, it will be easy to force-feed us a digital currency. But there may be other possible scenarios in store as well.

I wanted to share, in one place, my five lectures on the topic “Money is no mystery” to use the title of Charles E. Coughlin’s famous speech of 1934 which I recite as the final speech here.

Money Is No Mystery

Lecture One:

The Origins of the Money Crisis. “Money is Printed by the Fed., Using Black Magic, Doled out to the Rich for Free”.

By Emanuel Pastreich, September 06, 2022

Lecture Two:

Propping Up the Wobbly Dollar: “Addicted to the Dollar Economy as it Collapses”, The Decadence of Wealth and Power

By Emanuel Pastreich, September 07, 2022

Lecture Three:

Digital Currency Leads Us by the Hand Down the Primrose Path to Slavery

By Emanuel Pastreich, September 07, 2022

Lecture Four:

The Democratization of Money: A Revolutionary Dollar of the People, for the People, and by the People

By Emanuel Pastreich, September 08, 2022

Lecture Five:

“Money is no Mystery”; Charles E. Coughlin

By Emanuel Pastreich, September 11, 2022

Emanuel Pastreich served as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi. Pastreich also serves as director general of the Institute for Future Urban Environments. Pastreich declared his candidacy for president of the United States as an independent in February, 2020.

