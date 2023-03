Scott Ritter: Biden Led the Charge to Invade Iraq (link)

Biden’s 2024 Funding Proposal is a War Budget and He Is Leading Us to War From Aug. 7, 1789 when it was created, to September 18, 1947, the American people knew that their government had a Department of War, and that it had an Army and a Navy for that purpose, both to defend the country against attack, as it did in 1812, and to make war, as it … Continue reading "Biden’s 2024 Funding Proposal is a War Budget and He Is Leadi […] Dave LIndorff

Sickening Similarities In Police Assaults Evidence Resilience Of Racism Editor’s note: Exclusive new information about Mumia Abu-Jamal in the sidebar below. This article incorporates that information. Raw racism deeply embedded in law enforcement connects the fatal January 7, 2023 police beating of a Black man in Memphis, Tennessee with a vicious December 9, 1981 police assault on a Black man in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That […] Linn Washington

Conservatives Mangle Meaning Of Dr. King’s Message A few weeks before Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his legendary “I Have A Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, a major book publisher released a book that featured a collection of King’s sermons. One of the 17 sermons in that book contained a poignant warning from King that is critical for understanding the roots … Continue reading "Conservatives Mangle […] Linn Washington

Four Fact Sheets On A Forty Year Injustice Opening Statement: The controversial imprisonment of Mumia Abu-Jamal for the December 1981 murder of a Philadelphia policeman is an infamous example of corrupted legal process where police, prosecutors, judges and other authorities have engaged in documented misconduct for decades. In the Abu-Jamal case, Philadelphia police unlawfully manufactured evidence o […] Linn Washington