For Second Time, US Seeks to Sabotage a Russo-Ukraine Negotiated Peace

By Walt Zlotow

Global Research, March 22, 2023

Heartland Progressive 20 March 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

As Ukraine sinks into collapse from Russia’s invasion the US provoked, the death and destruction has made no dent on Uncle Sam’s inhumane conscience.

A year ago when NATO member Turkey neared a 15 point negotiated settlement, the US and UK each sent a top official to Kyiv not to request, but demand that Ukraine President Zelensky walk away to keep fighting. That grotesque demand led to over 100,000 unnecessary Ukraine deaths over the next year. A third of the Ukraine economy vanished. Six million left Ukraine and another six million relocated.

The US didn’t blow up a negotiated peace to inflict this carnage on Ukraine. They simply wanted, in the words of US war emissary, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to keep the war going to “weaken Russia”. That was an abomination that should shame every peace loving American.

Today begins US sabotage 2.0 of a new Russo Ukraine peace proposal. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to meet with Russian President Putin and virtually with Ukraine President Zelensky to possibly negotiate peace. War weary Zelensky expressed openness to Xi’s 12 point peace proposal.

President Biden should be thrilled that peace in the war may be at hand. Instead he’s apoplectic. His national security spokesman John Kirby offered,

“We don’t support calls for a ceasefire right now. We certainly don’t support calls for a ceasefire that would be called for by the PRC in a meeting in Moscow that would simply benefit Russia.”

Once again it’s not about ending a war destroying Ukraine as a functioning state. And God forbid peace be brokered by our other arch enemy China in America’s 21stcentury Cold War that could quickly go nuclear. Outside of the US and Australia, the rest of the world in cheering on China’s peace efforts. Even European NATO countries are likely tho silently on board. They’re not thrilled about the US blowing up the Nord Steam pipeline and tripling their energy costs to degrade Russia.

By preventing a March, 2022 peace agreement, the US blew a chance for an agreement that would have reverted to the pre-invasion territorial lines. An easily prevented year of war means any new peace agreement will likely see the annexation of the Donbas provinces and the Ukrainian oblasts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Once again the US has overplayed its hand, ensuring, it we don’t stumble into nuclear war, the utter ruin of Ukraine and the demise of US unipolar dominance.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image: Graffiti “Stop War” on Russia’s war in Ukraine in the Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany. Image taken on March 11, 2022. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

The original source of this article is Heartland Progressive

Copyright © Walt Zlotow, Heartland Progressive, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/second-time-us-seeks-sabotage-russo-ukraine-negotiated-peace/5813025