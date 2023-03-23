Weather Man Who Makes It Rain in Australia

By Cairns News

Global Research, March 23, 2023

Cairns News 7 October 2002

Meet the People controlling your weather sitting in their Command and Control Centers in Jordan, Switzerland and Germany.

Dr Helmut Fluhrer claims he has produced tons of rain under Government contract for Australia, Switzerland, UAE and Jordan.

His company WeatherTec works for governments only.

Ionization Technology is based on charging aerosols in the atmosphere and WeatherTec Emitter Stations are based on the ground.

WeatherTec’s description is

“Charge humidity and clouds with ions; Reduce required humidity to generate rainfalls”

Its strengths are reputed as “Rainfalls cover large areas (>1000 km2); Most environmentally friendly technology”. See this.

Its key limitation is stated as “Requires areas with > 40% humidity”.

So now we know why it’s been raining since April in Melbourne and MSM tells everyone that it will be a wet Spring and someone cited, a wet Summer!

