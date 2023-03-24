China’s Peace Initiatives in the Middle East and Ukraine, US-NATO War Plans for the World

By Timothy Alexander Guzman

Global Research, March 24, 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

What if there was a new approach to global affairs where wars and regime change were a thing of the past and was replaced with diplomacy and respect? Let’s face it, the last five centuries or so, European and American hegemonic ambitions have basically made the world a dangerous place. From European colonialism in Latin America and Africa to the genocide of indigenous tribes in the Americas set the foundation of Western dominance for centuries to come. Since the Spanish-American War of 1898, the US and in many cases, its NATO allies has started wars and even supported dictators and terrorists all over the world including Iraq, Libya, Palestine, Syria, Yugoslavia, Yemen, Lebanon, Vietnam, Chile, Nicaragua and elsewhere. They even imposed devastating economic sanctions, regime change against sovereign governments on a worldwide scale, in other words, Western dominance has been a global disaster.

You can say what you want about China, it is true that the one-party system has many problems internally like many other countries, but when it comes to establishing peace among nations, China so far has been successful. The normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a big deal, but anti-China hawks from both sides of the aisle in Washington and the Mainstream Media especially Fox News has downplayed the developments. In fact, skepticism has flooded the US mainstream media,

Fox news headlined with ‘China-brokered talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran a ‘troubling’ development, former DNI warns’ and ‘China denies hidden motives after brokering talks between Saudi Arabia, Iran’while CNN led with ‘Isolated Iran finds ally China reluctant to extend it a lifeline’ and MSNBC ‘The China-brokered Saudi-Iran deal has big repercussions for the Middle East — and the U.S.’ and of course, The New York Times with‘China-Brokered Deal Upends Mideast Diplomacy and Challenges U.S.’ in other words, the US establishment is in panic mode. It’s hard for me to say this but the Associated Press (AP) had a more realistic view in an article with a headline that seems more rational, ‘Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China’s help’:

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region

The developments do have implications on Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen:

The deal, struck in Beijing this week amid its ceremonial National People’s Congress, represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched

This new development can lead to another peace deal that can end that horrific war which has claimed the lives of more than 130,000 Yemenis according to the United Nations estimates. Yemen is also experiencing a hunger crisis with more than 23 million people who need food and medical supplies. The US-backed Saudi war has destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure including hospitals, schools, factories, roads, and bridges. It is fair to say that China’s peace initiative between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a positive development.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, China has taken an important step in trying to establish a peaceful outcome with a 12-point plan published by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called ‘China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis’ which pinpoints key elements that includes respecting the sovereignty of all countries, abandoning the Cold War mentality, resolving the humanitarian crisis to stopping unilateral sanctions are the necessary steps needed to resolve the ongoing conflict.

One other important element in the 12-point plan is to reduce the threat of a nuclear conflict between Russia and the US-NATO alliance, “nuclear weapons must not be used, and nuclear wars must not be fought. The threat or use of nuclear weapons should be opposed. Nuclear proliferation must be prevented, and nuclear crisis avoided. China opposes the research, development, and use of chemical and biological weapons by any country under any circumstances.”

These developments are important first steps in achieving peace and prosperity around the world. A multipolar world order is taking place where new powers are trying to bring peace to a world where death and destruction has been the norm for the last five hundred years of European and American dominance. Any new developments that can lead to peace should be welcomed with open arms, but Western powers, especially the US are committed to their endless wars, economic sanctions and their regime change agenda so that they can continue their drive to create a world order consistent with the absurd idea of the World Economic Forum’s plan to establish a Great Reset that will only benefit the globalist cabal.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Timothy Alexander Guzman writes on his own blog site, Silent Crow News, where this article was originally published. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

All images in this article are from SCN

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Timothy Alexander Guzman, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-peace-initiatives-middle-east-ukraine-us-nato-war-plans-world/5813258