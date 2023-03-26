Canada’s Campaign to Demonize “All Things Chinese”

Statement by CCAR Against the Current Witch-hunt of Chinese-Canadians

By Community Coalition Against Racism

March 26, 2023

Community Coalition Against Racism

***

On the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2023, the Community Coalition Against Racism (Hamilton) wishes to denounce the actions both by the government and the media to whip up Sinophobia and distrust of all things Chinese in this country.

The campaign to demonize the People Republic of China about alleged interference in Canadian elections and to cast suspicion on Chinese-Canadian politicians is based on unsubstantiated reports, un-named officials, selected CSIS leaks, and innuendo about anything Chinese, including innocuous social media platforms such as TikTok.

It’s also based on inappropriate visits by CSIS agents with elected Canadian officials at all three levels of government.

But the result of this anti-Chinese “witch-hunt” (so termed by veteran journalist, Chantal Hébert) will be very real: Chinese-Canadian careers will be ruined, Chinese companies such as Huawei will suffer, Chinese-Canadians will try to keep low public profiles and will be removed to the margins of society as they were during the infamous days of the Chinese Exclusion Act, and there will be a commensurate rise in hate crimes against, and racist attacks upon, people across Canada who appear to be of Asian descent.

Canadians are being played by security and intelligence elements in the federal government which are following the lead of the Five Eyes intelligence network, composed of five countries (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) all of which have several things in common: they are predominantly white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant, and English-speaking. The Five Eyes is a tool of the USA to contain the People’s Republic of China and, if necessary, wage war against it over Taiwan. The campaign to blame China for meddling in Canadian elections is intended to manufacture consent among the Canadian people for such a war.

The Chinese government outrightly denies the charges of meddling.

But can Canada do the same? Recently, the government of Canada was one of four countries which named the new president of Haiti. Canada has interfered in Haiti since 2004 when it joined the USA and France in overthrowing Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the first democratically-elected president in Haiti’s history.

PM Trudeau and his Global Affairs minister of the time, Chrystia Freeland, meddled in the electoral process of Venezuela several years ago, establishing the Lima Group, to try to overturn the election results in that country in favour of the pretender, Juan Guaido. The Trudeau government also meddled recently in the coups that overthrew President Evo Morales of Bolivia (though the junta in turn was defeated in an election) and President Pedro Castillo of Peru.

People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Why is there no recollection of the blatant political interference in Canada’s federal election of 1962 & 63 by US President Kennedy against PM Diefenbaker over the issues of nuclear-tipped Bomarc missiles, among other issues?

Canadians should reject the campaign of demonizing Chinese. We’ve been through this once before with the infamous Head Tax on Chinese.

On this day, we should stand together with Chinese-Canadians as well as Canadians of all national origins and tell the Trudeau government: “Your investigation is mis-directed. What you should be investigating is not misbehaviour on the part of China, but rather misbehaviour on the part of CSIS!”

*

